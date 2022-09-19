Normandy Park City Manager’s Report for week ending Sept. 17

City Council Meeting Roundup

On Tuesday, September 13th, the City Council had its regular monthly meeting. Here are the meeting highlights.

Two proclamations were approved. We recognized Childhood Cancer Awareness and National Recovery Month.

The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will amend the Normandy Park Municipal Code to clarify the rules on dangerous dogs. Our new code will better conform to current State law and provide a straightforward procedure for appeals making our process more defensible. The second reading is scheduled for the October meeting.

The City Council approved an ordinance to align the city’s code with amended State law so the city can enforce order violations, including protection and no contact orders.

If you are interested in learning more about these items, click here to watch the meeting recording.

Civic Center Next Steps – Meeting on September 20th

On Tuesday, September 20th, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will discuss the next steps related to the proposed Civic Center Project. With the rejection of Proposition #1, which would have supported 60% of the project cost, the City Council now must determine the best direction for the city regarding its future public facilities. To help in this process, the City Council wants to hear from you!

Residents can participate either in person or remotely. A unique aspect of this meeting is that the project discussion will be an interactive discussion. And the city is looking for all viewpoints – both supportive and opposing. The information shared at this meeting will help the city move forward.

We hope to see you on Tuesday.

2030 Census

Planning for the 2030 census is underway. As part of the planning efforts, the public is invited to share feedback on how the Census Bureau can improve the public’s experience during the 2030 Census. With this input, the Census Bureau aims to better reach and count historically undercounted people, overcome challenges, and encourage everyone to respond to the 2030 Census. Do you have an idea of how the Census could improve its 2030 count? Now through November 15, 2022, you can provide comments to the Census. Read more about why feedback is important to the Census by visiting this link Census Bureau Invites Public Input on Designing 2030 Census.

If you want to provide feedback, you can email [email protected] or submit comments online through the Federal Register Notice linked from the 2030 Census webpage.

If you have any questions, please contact me at [email protected].

“Have a great week!”