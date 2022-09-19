ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Normandy Park City Manager’s Report for week ending Sept. 17

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 2 days ago

Normandy Park City Manager’s Report for week ending Sept. 17

City Council Meeting Roundup

On Tuesday, September 13th, the City Council had its regular monthly meeting. Here are the meeting highlights.

  • Two proclamations were approved. We recognized Childhood Cancer Awareness and National Recovery Month.
  • The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will amend the Normandy Park Municipal Code to clarify the rules on dangerous dogs. Our new code will better conform to current State law and provide a straightforward procedure for appeals making our process more defensible. The second reading is scheduled for the October meeting.
  • The City Council approved an ordinance to align the city’s code with amended State law so the city can enforce order violations, including protection and no contact orders.

If you are interested in learning more about these items, click here to watch the meeting recording.

Civic Center Next Steps – Meeting on September 20th

On Tuesday, September 20th, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will discuss the next steps related to the proposed Civic Center Project. With the rejection of Proposition #1, which would have supported 60% of the project cost, the City Council now must determine the best direction for the city regarding its future public facilities. To help in this process, the City Council wants to hear from you!

Residents can participate either in person or remotely. A unique aspect of this meeting is that the project discussion will be an interactive discussion. And the city is looking for all viewpoints – both supportive and opposing. The information shared at this meeting will help the city move forward.

We hope to see you on Tuesday.

2030 Census

Planning for the 2030 census is underway. As part of the planning efforts, the public is invited to share feedback on how the Census Bureau can improve the public’s experience during the 2030 Census. With this input, the Census Bureau aims to better reach and count historically undercounted people, overcome challenges, and encourage everyone to respond to the 2030 Census. Do you have an idea of how the Census could improve its 2030 count? Now through November 15, 2022, you can provide comments to the Census. Read more about why feedback is important to the Census by visiting this link Census Bureau Invites Public Input on Designing 2030 Census.

If you want to provide feedback, you can email [email protected] or submit comments online through the Federal Register Notice linked from the 2030 Census webpage.

If you have any questions, please contact me at [email protected].

“Have a great week!”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normandy Park, WA
Local
Washington Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Census Bureau#Politics Local#The City Council#State#Civic Center Project
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
179
Followers
557
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy