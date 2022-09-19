ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms, showers headed to Metro Detroit -- Here’s when you can expect them

DETROIT – Showers and storms, big changes in humidity, and a significant temperature drop are all on tap this week thanks to a powerful system set to move through. For the rest of this Monday, the skies are mainly clear and will remain pretty pleasant. Temperatures during the overnight drop into the middle to upper 50s.
Detroit News

Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
wcsx.com

Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s

It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Severe thunderstorm warnings expire for SE Michigan

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired in southeast Oakland, northeast Wayne, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. Exact Track 4D radar already shows a line of strong-to-severe storms moving toward our...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chances of rain early this week in Metro Detroit -- what you need to know to stay dry

As we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the dry weather in for most of the day. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds; it will be another warm day with breezy winds. Expect increasing clouds as we go through the late afternoon into the evening hours, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing late Sunday night and carrying into early on Monday.
The Detroit Free Press

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
My North.com

Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side

Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
1051thebounce.com

Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak

The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
98.7 WFGR

How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan

While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grant Hermes: Local 4′s weekend morning show is expanding - here’s what to expect

We’ve got big news, that is we’re bringing you more news on the weekend mornings!. Starting Saturday (Sept. 16), Local 4 News is expanding our weekend mornings to three full hours starting at 6am. We’re really excited to keep bringing you the news that you need to know that impacts you and your family every single day from your favorite morning team; Priya Mann, Bryan Schuerman and me!
