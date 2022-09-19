Read full article on original website
Storms move out, cold front moves into Metro Detroit: What to expect as fall arrives
DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Wednesday evening and beyond. With some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, temperatures will rise some today before falling fast tonight. Lows will be in the 50s Thursday morning… then in the afternoon we only make it into the lower...
Severe weather window today in Metro Detroit: When to expect storms, biggest threats
We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon in Metro Detroit. On the last full day of summer in Michigan, storms are expected, and some could pack a serious punch. Here’s what 4Warn Weather meteorologist Brandon Roux is tracking:. ⛈️ Tracking severe weather risk today...
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking our next chance for scattered rain, thunderstorms
DETROIT – We had to close a few windows early this Tuesday morning if you opened them as the cold front came through late yesterday. Temperatures here in Metro Detroit are in the middle and upper 50s outside your home under mostly clear skies and a lighter wind NW 5-10 mph and with some of that patchy fog.
Storms, showers headed to Metro Detroit -- Here’s when you can expect them
DETROIT – Showers and storms, big changes in humidity, and a significant temperature drop are all on tap this week thanks to a powerful system set to move through. For the rest of this Monday, the skies are mainly clear and will remain pretty pleasant. Temperatures during the overnight drop into the middle to upper 50s.
Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire for SE Michigan
DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired in southeast Oakland, northeast Wayne, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. Exact Track 4D radar already shows a line of strong-to-severe storms moving toward our...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. The watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. You can view the live radar above. A cold front approaching the area...
Chances of rain early this week in Metro Detroit -- what you need to know to stay dry
As we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the dry weather in for most of the day. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds; it will be another warm day with breezy winds. Expect increasing clouds as we go through the late afternoon into the evening hours, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing late Sunday night and carrying into early on Monday.
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
Warm temperatures, sunshine on Saturday, tracking rain for Sunday in Metro Detroit
After plenty of sunshine to end the week, we will keep the dry weather in for at least the first half of the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine as we work throughout our Saturday. It will be warm with some dense morning fog possible. High temperatures are heading for the middle 80s by the time we get to Saturday afternoon.
Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side
Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express
Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute.
Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak
The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
Grant Hermes: Local 4′s weekend morning show is expanding - here’s what to expect
We’ve got big news, that is we’re bringing you more news on the weekend mornings!. Starting Saturday (Sept. 16), Local 4 News is expanding our weekend mornings to three full hours starting at 6am. We’re really excited to keep bringing you the news that you need to know that impacts you and your family every single day from your favorite morning team; Priya Mann, Bryan Schuerman and me!
Amtrak extends suspension of 2 trains between Pontiac & Chicago
Amtrak said two trains that usually run between metro Detroit and Chicago have been temporarily suspended.
Want to work for a nonprofit? More than 100 jobs available at nonprofit career expo in Metro Detroit
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fifteen agencies will be offering 100+ jobs at a nonprofit career expo in West Bloomfield Township on Wednesday. Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the career expo. The expo is scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 21) from...
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
