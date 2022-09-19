ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Normandy Park Autumn Art Festival is returning for 2022 on Wed., Oct. 19

 2 days ago
The Normandy Park Autumn Art Festival is back for 2022, coming to the Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

This free event will run from 5 – 8 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

Here’s more from organizers:

Since COVID, many festivals and events have been reimagined, and the annual Normandy Park Art Festival is no exception. This year we are starting with a new vision, and a new location.

October 19th at the Cove we will be featuring a few artists, some classical music, and wine for the evening. Come join us from 5-8pm Wednesday and watch the Sun set.

Featuring the following artists:

There will also members of the Park’s Commission displaying projects, opportunities, and upcoming events in the neighborhood.

There may also be additional artists, so stayed tuned for updates!

