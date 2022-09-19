Normandy Park Autumn Art Festival is returning for 2022 on Wed., Oct. 19

The Normandy Park Autumn Art Festival is back for 2022, coming to the Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

This free event will run from 5 – 8 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

Here’s more from organizers:

Since COVID, many festivals and events have been reimagined, and the annual Normandy Park Art Festival is no exception. This year we are starting with a new vision, and a new location.

October 19th at the Cove we will be featuring a few artists, some classical music, and wine for the evening. Come join us from 5-8pm Wednesday and watch the Sun set.

Featuring the following artists:

Alexis Ortiz, who is exhibiting their artwork in the display case at City Hall: https://www.instagram.com/orejonejo/

The amazing and talented Danny Mansmith: https://www.instagram.com/dannymansmith/

Amber with illustrations and artwork: https://www.instagram.com/silver_amber_raven/

Sophy with her inspiring original style: https://www.instagram.com/vegtibal/

There will also members of the Park’s Commission displaying projects, opportunities, and upcoming events in the neighborhood.

There may also be additional artists, so stayed tuned for updates!