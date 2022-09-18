ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup Week 2

By Liz Mathews
 2 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks had a rough Sunday in the Bay Area, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 27-7. After the loss, Seattle is now 1-1 on the season.

The 49ers lost starting quarterback Trey Lance in the early part of the game to what could be a season-ending ankle injury, sending in veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo to pull together a win.

Although the highlights were few and far between for Seattle, below are some of the key plays from the Week-2 matchup.

