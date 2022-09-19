Read full article on original website
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 3
Through Week 2 of the high school football season, McKeesport senior Bobby Boyd was dominating on both sides of the ball. At running back, he had rushed for nearly 450 yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he already had five interceptions. So when Boyd went down with an...
WPIAL Week Four Spotlight Players
Four weeks down in the high school football season and the WPIALSportsNews is taking a look at four more players in the weekly WPIAL Spotlight.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Offers 2025 California Guard Demarco Johnson
On Tuesday, Duquesne offered Demarco Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard in the class of 2025. “I’m blessed and thankful for getting an offer from Duquesne,” Johnson told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I’m enjoying my recruiting process with Southern California Academy. I’m going to keep working hard to maximize my potential.”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Hoops Staff Visits Western PA’s Top 2024 Prospects
Recently, the Pitt basketball staff has been on the road visiting players from all classes to scout and recruit future talent. This week, the Panthers staff has had its eyes on some of the top talent in Western Pennsylvania. On Monday, associate head coach Milan Brown was in North Hills...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 Athlete Ibrahim Barry Visiting Pitt For Rhode Island Game
The Pitt Panthers (2-1) return home to Acrisure Stadium this Saturday to host Rhode Island (2-1) for their final non-conference game of the season. The coaching staff will no doubt use this opportunity to invite recruits for a Gameday visit and one of the players that will be in attendance holds an offer from Pitt.
4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday. Moon moved to 3-0 in...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt QB Nate Yarnell Earns ACC Rookie of the Week Honors
Pitt redshirt first-year quarterback Nate Yarnell earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in the 34-13 win over Western Michigan on Saturday. Yarnell made the first start of his collegiate career against the Broncos. In the victory, he completed nine of 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, an efficient performance for a third-string signal caller.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Offers Cleveland Guard Prospect DeErick Barber Jr.
On Tuesday, the Duquesne basketball staff extended an offer to DeErick Barber Jr., a class-of-2025 point guard from Richmond Heights, Ohio. Barber, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he prides himself on his playmaking skills and his leadership abilities. He played for All Ohio Red and Ohio Rebels this past summer, blowing up onto the Division One recruiting scene. He competes for Richmond Heights High School during the school season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Commit Marlon Barnes Schedules Official Visit
Pitt’s first commitment from the 2023 class, Marlon Barnes, has scheduled his official visit to Pitt. Barnes told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he has planned the all-inclusive trip to Pittsburgh for this upcoming weekend, Sept. 23-25. On Saturday, the Panthers will host Rhode Island on the gridiron, and Barnes will once again be in attendance.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 21
Update (11:18 AM)- **2024 3-star safety Zahir Rainer has picked up an offer from Archie Collins/Andre Powell and Pitt. Rainer (5’10”, 185) attends Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia. Along with Pitt, Rainer also holds offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Basketball Completes 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
On Wednesday, Duquesne basketball announced the completion of its 2022-23 non-conference schedule with the addition of a home game against New Mexico State. The Dukes will host the Aggies on Sunday, Dec. 11. The two programs have not played against one another since 1972, when NMSU took down the Dukes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dr. Bennet Omalu testifies at West Mifflin concussion trial
A world-renowned neuropathologist recognized for linking chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, to the game of football testified Monday in Pittsburgh he’s certain that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man resulted from blows to the head while playing football. “All it takes is just one season,” Dr. Bennet Omalu...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Late Pittsburgh-area magician to be honored in Scott Township magic show
In decades as a magician, Dick Recktenwald pulled quite a few rabbits from a hat. They weren’t live rabbits, mind you, but sponge rabbits. Still, though, they were rabbits. “That was always a crowd-pleaser,” according to his son, Mark Recktenwald. The younger Recktenwald would accompany his father when he put on magic shows at Cub Scout banquets, nursing homes, lodges, birthday parties, family picnics and other events.
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
wtae.com
Natural gas leak reported in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Gas crews were responding to a reported natural gas leak in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Monday. See the video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 video showed fire trucks and Peoples Gas vehicles at the scene, near UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. The initial call...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Only a Dream Job Could Tear the Owner Away from Her Spring Hill Dream Home
When Shirin Fozi and her husband, Thomas, moved to Pittsburgh from Chicago in 2013, they hoped to take advantage of the hilly terrain by finding a property with great views of Downtown. When they discovered 1208 Haslage St., they found the views were just as spectacular as in other parts...
wtae.com
Tree comes down, blocking road in Upper St Clair
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — A tree fell, blocking a road in Upper Saint Clair on Wednesday morning. The tree came down early Wednesday morning on Giant Oaks Drive. It brought down part of a pole and wires with it. No injuries were reported. Crews were working to remove...
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
cstoredecisions.com
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, autumn temperatures returning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than a week away from the first day of autumn, and if you step outside by the end of next week, you'll feel it in the air.ALERT: None.AWARE: A few showers/storms are possible Monday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe warm and above-average temperatures are still going strong! We'll stay mostly clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and warm again with highs in the low to mid-80s, so at least it's dry for the Steelers' home opener!The rain finally returns for some of us come Monday. A few showers may...
