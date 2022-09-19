Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish
Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
Port Arthur News
INDICTMENT LIST: Drug, alcohol crimes top list of indictments
Drug and alcohol offenses top this past week’s list of indictments, which were handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury. Alicia Ann Abshire, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2021. Daniel Alvarado, 18, of...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man accused in burglary
A Sulphur man has been arrested for breaking and entering after deputies discovered him on the property of a La. 1256 business with copper wire, burglary tools and drugs in multiple backpacks. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the business at about 5:30 a.m....
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022.
Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun
A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday.
Lake Charles American Press
Two teens arrested after fight at Washington-Marion
Two teenagers were arrested just before classes ended Tuesday afternoon at Washington-Marion High School. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said during a fight at the school between two students, witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun. One of the students involved in the fight — along with...
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
Man charged with second-degree murder in drug overdose, used explicit language in video
A man has been arrested in correlation to the overdose of Cody Gabriel, stated Crowley Police.
KNOE TV8
Lake Charles donut shop owner accused of firing gun to break up verbal altercation
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A donut shop owner was cited after allegedly shooting a gun to break up a small group of people arguing outside of her store. The incident happened at the Donut King on Hwy. 14 in Lake Charles on Wed., Sept. 14. Witnesses say there was...
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO Searching for Escaped Inmate
Beauregard Parish, La - Friday around 8:30 am inmate Dustin Causey walked away from a facility in DeQuincy, while in custody. Causey is said to be a white male, 5 foot 7, 145 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, He was wearing a white shirt, denim jeans and a NAPA hat. Causey is not believed to be a threat to the public and anyone with any information as to his whereabouts please contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff woman dies from injuries after crash on Hwy 171
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 171 Tuesday morning, police say. Amy Carol Richard, 44, was driving a 2016 Honda CRV on Parish Road around 6:30 a.m., said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. A 1993 Chevrolet Blazer traveling south on Hwy 171 crashed into Richard’s SUV as Richard tried to turn left onto the highway.
KFDM-TV
Investigators searching for cause of raging fire that engulfs large Newton County home
NEWTON COUNTY — Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that destroyed a large, new home home in Newton County, according to our media partner, KJAS radio and reporter Steve W Stewart. Burkeville and Trout Creek volunteer firefighters worked overnight and into Wednesday morning on a large...
SUV driver caught after running away from school bus wreck along U.S. Highway 96 south of Buna Wednesday morning
BUNA, Texas — Deputies and troopers in Jasper County have caught an 18-year-old Buna man they say struck the rear of a Buna school bus and then ran away Wednesday morning. Dalton Blankenship, 18, of Buna, who troopers say struck the bus while driving a 2001 GMC SUV and then ran away on foot, was caught at around 9 a.m. and was taken to the Jasper County jail according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chuck Havard.
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
Port Arthur News
Police stop field sobriety test for fear of man’s safety
Police reportedly opted to stop a field sobriety test on a Port Arthur man for his own safety, because authorities worried he would fall down. Port Arthur Police said the man was so intoxicated he stumbled when he got out of his vehicle, had to hold himself up on the patrol unit and could not answer simple questions, such as where he lived or where he was going.
Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load
Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department has reported that an oversized load is scheduled to be moving through Sulphur around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The load will be traveling south on Highway 27 (North Beglis Parkway) and turning onto East Burton. This will result in the intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street being blocked for an extended amount of time because traffic lights will need to be removed for the load to pass.
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
New Calcasieu Parish coalition aims to end exploitation
Nationally, Louisiana ranks 26th in reported human trafficking cases, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Southwest Louisiana is making strides to counteract the effects of human trafficking with the creation of the United Against Human Trafficking Coalition in Calcasieu Parish. The coalition was launched August 25, 2022. At the...
theadvocate.com
‘Overdose b----’: Suspect arrested after video shows him putting pills in man’s mouth before death
One man was arrested in a fatal Crowley overdose after a social media video taken before the death showed him putting suspected ecstasy pills into the victim’s mouth while shouting “overdose b----,” the Crowley Police Department said. Justin Bernard, 38, was arrested on a count of second-degree...
