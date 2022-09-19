Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Adweek Teams With Produ and Circulo Creativo to Honor Hispanic Creatives in Marketing
All year, Latin media company Produ and nonprofit Circulo Creativo USA provide platforms for today’s biggest Hispanic and Latinx talents in marketing and entertainment. This Hispanic Heritage Month, the two are continuing their collective mission to celebrate culture-shifting creativity through a new profile series created in partnership with Adweek.
AdWeek
Snap, TikTok Are Among Walmart Connect’s New Innovation Partners
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Retail media platform Walmart Connect added an innovation partner category to its service, solution and technology partners, and...
Fast Company
Ryan Reynolds teams up with Creatively to offer $5,000 grants to creatives beginning their careers
If you’re a creative professional just getting started in your career, Ryan Reynolds wants to help you out. The Green Lantern actor’s new nonprofit, The Creative Ladder, has teamed up with the creative job platform Creatively to give away $5,000 monthly grants to up-and-coming creative professionals in the fields of design, advertising, marketing, and commercial production.
AdWeek
The Parent Company Melds Cannabis and Gaming Worlds With FaZe Rain Collaboration
Cannabis and celebrities go together like blunts and snacks, with movie stars, rappers, rockers, TV hosts and other famous faces crowding into the space. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
YouTube Partner Program Will Welcome Shorts Creators in Early 2023
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). YouTube detailed several monetization options for creators on its platform at its inaugural Made on YouTube event in...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: QUALIA to Launch Web3 Incubators for the Next Generation of Creatives
Web3 art collective, QUALIA, announced today, the launch of its entire incubation ecosystem that, according to the company, will serve as a distributed network of leaders and innovators that will help identify, incubate, and fund disruptive community-developed brands. QUALIA’s ecosystem consists of the QCouncil, a leadership group, QCollective, a curated...
AdWeek
Tuesday Stir
-Bose recently launched the new QuietComfort Earbuds II, which personalize audio and noise cancellation performance to the unique shape of every ear. Anomaly has now introduced a new multimedia campaign called “For Your Ears Only” to support the product launch. The campaign highlights that the buds are uniquely tuned to your ears. “For Your Ears Only” paints different outlines, in which QC Earbuds II wearers experience inspiring moments while listening to “Because I’m Me” by The Avalanches.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: The Power of Qualitative Data in Marketing
Join retail experts, marketers and brand leaders at Elevate: Future of Shopping on Nov. 16 to learn how to connect with shoppers along the fragmented path to purchase. NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. In this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Antoine Borde, vp...
AdWeek
Spotify’s ‘A Song for Every CMO’ Returns With Tunes for Mastercard, Wendy’s and Others
Spotify Advertising’s “A Song for Every CMO” has returned to pay tribute to all the hard working chief marketers for major brands. The campaign is back with its second iteration, using audio as a storytelling medium through personalized jingles tailor made for top CMOs. This round of...
AdWeek
Colle McVoy Joins Stagwell’s Constellation Collective
Colle McVoy has joined Stagwell’s Constellation collective of agencies. The Minneapolis creative agency joins 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, Harris Poll, Hecho Studios, Instrument, Redscout and Team Enterprises to help solve business problems. Created in 2020, Constellation is Stagwell’s solution to help tackle complex client needs and solve business problems with...
AdWeek
New Initiative 'Voices' Celebrates the Brazilian Platforms Driving Real Industry Inclusion
The power of diversity and inclusion in the ad industry holds significant value beyond morality—it is a gateway to sharing better stories and driving culture. Still, the people driving those efforts continue to face the racism, homophobia, transphobia and elitism that continue to prevent the ad industry from modernizing.
AdWeek
How Web3 Is Creating Space for a 'Phygital' Experience
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). More than 50 million people around the world now consider themselves part of the creator economy, giving it...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Alonso Arias Isn't Afraid of the Project Nobody Wants
These days, Colombian performer J Balvin—otherwise known as the “Prince of Reggaeton”—is considered advertising gold amongst legacy brands like UPS and McDonald’s. But back in 2014, the singer was still growing his audience with the help of brands like Coors Light and creative marketers like Dallas-based creative director Alonso Arias.
fashionweekdaily.com
The PR Net Hosts Second Annual ‘The PR Net 100’ Event—See Who Was Honored & Who Was There!
There were publicists a’plenty at The Ned Nomad last night, as The PR Net celebrated the publication of its second annual The PR Net 100 lists. Honorees and industry stalwarts alike toasted to one another and their achievements over cocktails and champagne at the bash. Well deserved post-NYFW madness, might we add!
Katla’s Plans for New Role as Fashion 4 Development’s Goodwill Ambassador? Give Fashion a New Business Model
There was much ado about sustainability at Fashion 4 Development’s 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon Tuesday. Beyond the pomp of hosting highnesses and excellencies was a lineup of speakers and awardees working on the future for greener fashion. Fashion 4 Development, or F4D, is a global platform founded by Evie Evangelou that’s committed to supporting the 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection The idea is that, if fashion works its best angles, it could have an outsized impact on sustainability and development around the world. Setting the tone...
Atmosphere Deepens Bench With Entertainment Industry Veteran Joining as Company’s Chief Revenue Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Atmosphere ( www.atmosphere.tv ), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, has hired former WarnerMedia executive Ryan Spicer to lead ad sales in the role of Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005438/en/ Ryan Spicer, Chief Revenue Officer at Atmosphere (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0