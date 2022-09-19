ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AdWeek

Adweek Teams With Produ and Circulo Creativo to Honor Hispanic Creatives in Marketing

All year, Latin media company Produ and nonprofit Circulo Creativo USA provide platforms for today’s biggest Hispanic and Latinx talents in marketing and entertainment. This Hispanic Heritage Month, the two are continuing their collective mission to celebrate culture-shifting creativity through a new profile series created in partnership with Adweek.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Snap, TikTok Are Among Walmart Connect’s New Innovation Partners

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Retail media platform Walmart Connect added an innovation partner category to its service, solution and technology partners, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fast Company

Ryan Reynolds teams up with Creatively to offer $5,000 grants to creatives beginning their careers

If you’re a creative professional just getting started in your career, Ryan Reynolds wants to help you out. The Green Lantern actor’s new nonprofit, The Creative Ladder, has teamed up with the creative job platform Creatively to give away $5,000 monthly grants to up-and-coming creative professionals in the fields of design, advertising, marketing, and commercial production.
ADVOCACY
Hypebae

EXCLUSIVE: QUALIA to Launch Web3 Incubators for the Next Generation of Creatives

Web3 art collective, QUALIA, announced today, the launch of its entire incubation ecosystem that, according to the company, will serve as a distributed network of leaders and innovators that will help identify, incubate, and fund disruptive community-developed brands. QUALIA’s ecosystem consists of the QCouncil, a leadership group, QCollective, a curated...
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Tuesday Stir

-Bose recently launched the new QuietComfort Earbuds II, which personalize audio and noise cancellation performance to the unique shape of every ear. Anomaly has now introduced a new multimedia campaign called “For Your Ears Only” to support the product launch. The campaign highlights that the buds are uniquely tuned to your ears. “For Your Ears Only” paints different outlines, in which QC Earbuds II wearers experience inspiring moments while listening to “Because I’m Me” by The Avalanches.
ELECTRONICS
AdWeek

Brave Commerce Podcast: The Power of Qualitative Data in Marketing

﻿Join retail experts, marketers and brand leaders at Elevate: Future of Shopping on Nov. 16 to learn how to connect with shoppers along the fragmented path to purchase. NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. In this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Antoine Borde, vp...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Colle McVoy Joins Stagwell’s Constellation Collective

Colle McVoy has joined Stagwell’s Constellation collective of agencies. The Minneapolis creative agency joins 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, Harris Poll, Hecho Studios, Instrument, Redscout and Team Enterprises to help solve business problems. Created in 2020, Constellation is Stagwell’s solution to help tackle complex client needs and solve business problems with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AdWeek

How Web3 Is Creating Space for a 'Phygital' Experience

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). More than 50 million people around the world now consider themselves part of the creator economy, giving it...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Creative Flavor: Alonso Arias Isn't Afraid of the Project Nobody Wants

These days, Colombian performer J Balvin—otherwise known as the “Prince of Reggaeton”—is considered advertising gold amongst legacy brands like UPS and McDonald’s. But back in 2014, the singer was still growing his audience with the help of brands like Coors Light and creative marketers like Dallas-based creative director Alonso Arias.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Katla’s Plans for New Role as Fashion 4 Development’s Goodwill Ambassador? Give Fashion a New Business Model

There was much ado about sustainability at Fashion 4 Development’s 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon Tuesday. Beyond the pomp of hosting highnesses and excellencies was a lineup of speakers and awardees working on the future for greener fashion. Fashion 4 Development, or F4D, is a global platform founded by Evie Evangelou that’s committed to supporting the 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection The idea is that, if fashion works its best angles, it could have an outsized impact on sustainability and development around the world. Setting the tone...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

Atmosphere Deepens Bench With Entertainment Industry Veteran Joining as Company’s Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Atmosphere ( www.atmosphere.tv ), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, has hired former WarnerMedia executive Ryan Spicer to lead ad sales in the role of Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005438/en/ Ryan Spicer, Chief Revenue Officer at Atmosphere (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

