There was much ado about sustainability at Fashion 4 Development’s 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon Tuesday. Beyond the pomp of hosting highnesses and excellencies was a lineup of speakers and awardees working on the future for greener fashion. Fashion 4 Development, or F4D, is a global platform founded by Evie Evangelou that’s committed to supporting the 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection The idea is that, if fashion works its best angles, it could have an outsized impact on sustainability and development around the world. Setting the tone...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO