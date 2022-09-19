ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Woodlawn shooting leaves 4 shot, 2 fatally, on South Side, Chicago police say

Two people are dead and two others wounded after a shooting in West Woodlawn Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The victims were on a front porch in the 6100-block of South Evans Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.

Evidence markers now litter the street.

Tracy Johnson arrived home to find the crime scene just steps away.

"I hate the fact that Chicago is such a beautiful city, and then you have others out here who are just totally terrorizing the place and make our city bad," Johnson said.

A 31-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, believed to be in his 20-30s, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was killed in the incident, police said.

The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was also shot multiple times in the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police later said a fourth person was also shot but didn't provide any other details.

Just five minutes before that shooting, at least three other men were shot on 2900-block of East 97th Street. Police say it stemmed from an argument between the three and another group when someone pulled out a gun and began firing. All three men were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

"It's like, what do you do? We pray! We march! We have our voices, we speak out, then it's like, what do you do," Johnson said.

In both cases, no one is in custody.

At least 55 people have been shot, eight fatally , in Chicago weekend violence.

