Receiving and rushing standouts: Vote for the Jackson Sun's boys athlete of the week

Keaton Brown, Union City: Brown was 2-for-2 passing for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-18 win Gibson County.

Kevin Finch, USJ: Finch had nine carries for 208 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-0 win over FACS.

Ashton Hutcherson, Huntingdon: Hutcherson had four carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns against Houston County.

Isiah McClain, Lexington: McClain had 10 carries for 151 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-0 win over McNairy Central.

Camarion Miller, Haywood: Miller had 15 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-14 win over Milan.

Jay'Len Mosley, Jackson Christian: Mosley had one carry for a 17-yard touchdown and two interceptions returned for a touchdown against Harding Academy.

Carter Smith, Hardin County: Smith was 19-for-25 passing for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-3 win over Chester County. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie: Taylor had eight carries for 222 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Perry County.

Garrett Webber, Peabody: Webber had five receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns against Greenfield.

Matthew Wyatt, Riverside: Wyatt was 6-for-7 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown in a 36-7 win over Scotts Hill.

