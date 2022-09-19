ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Receiving and rushing standouts: Vote for the Jackson Sun's boys athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Jackson Sun
Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Keaton Brown, Union City: Brown was 2-for-2 passing for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-18 win Gibson County.

Kevin Finch, USJ: Finch had nine carries for 208 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-0 win over FACS.

Ashton Hutcherson, Huntingdon: Hutcherson had four carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns against Houston County.

Isiah McClain, Lexington: McClain had 10 carries for 151 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-0 win over McNairy Central.

Camarion Miller, Haywood: Miller had 15 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-14 win over Milan.

Jay'Len Mosley, Jackson Christian: Mosley had one carry for a 17-yard touchdown and two interceptions returned for a touchdown against Harding Academy.

Carter Smith, Hardin County: Smith was 19-for-25 passing for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-3 win over Chester County. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie: Taylor had eight carries for 222 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Perry County.

Garrett Webber, Peabody: Webber had five receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns against Greenfield.

Matthew Wyatt, Riverside: Wyatt was 6-for-7 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown in a 36-7 win over Scotts Hill.

