Aces and goal scorers: Vote for the Jackson Sun's girls athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Jackson Sun
 2 days ago

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school girls athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Mary Carter, Crockett County: Carter scored twice in a 2-1 win over Westview and also had a goal in a 5-0 win over Milan.

Celeste Griffin, Peabody: Griffin scored four goals against Gibson County in a 7-4 win over Gibson County.

Maddie Kirk, McNairy Central: Kirk finished the week with 22 kills, 14 digs, seven kills and four aces in two matches.

Kailey Lord, Huntingdon: Lord scored five goals and had one assist in a 8-0 win over Milan.

Zainab Manneh, Dyersburg: Manneh scored three goals in a win over Madison and also had a goal against USJ.

Ella Piercey, South Gibson: Piercey led the Lady Hornets with four goals and three assists in two games.

Sania Reaves, Gibson County: Reaves recorded 15 kills against Union City and had 20 kills for the week.

Ellie Smith, Lexington: Smith paced the Lady Tigers' attack with 85 kills in seven matches.

Hallie Trevathan, Westview: Trevathan finished first in the Huntingdon Invitational with a time of 21:32.97.

Sara Ulrich, Milan: Ulrich finished the week with 38 digs, 23 kills and 16 aces in three matches.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

