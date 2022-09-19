Juliette Binoche, 58, looks incredible in a black silk jumpsuit and lavender cape as she accepts the Donostia award at 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival

Juliette Binoche was the epitome of elegance as she took to the stage to accept an award at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Sunday.

The actress, 58, slipped into a silky black jumpsuit for the occasion, showcasing her fantastically trim figure.

The Chocolat star completed the look with a bright lavender cape which boasted a canary yellow lining and dramatic fringe detailing.

The Donostia Award is an honorary award created in 1986 which is given every year to a number of actors and movie makers.

And Juliette was celebrated at Sunday's event alongside The Fly director David Cronenberg.

Strutting her stuff in towering black platform heels the Oscar winner accessorised the ensemble with a selection of gold jewellery.

Juliette accentuated her age defying features with a natural palette of make-up as she slicked her dark tresses back into a chignon.

She beamed as she made her way on stage to a rapturous applause and proudly held the award high.

Since its creation in 1953 the film festival has hosted several international premiere's including Vertigo by Alfred Hitchcock and Star Wars.

Other winners of the Donostia Award include Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Meryl Streep, Francis Ford Coppola and Bette Davis.

It comes after the actress revealed that she had turned down three opportunities to work with Stephen Spielberg.

Speaking to Variety the star discussed turning the well-known filmmaker down, she compared him to another one in Martin Scorsese, 79, as she labelled them 'men's directors.'

She was asked if she really turned Spielberg down three times as she replied: 'I don’t remember very well but Steven reminded me! The first time was for Indiana Jones 3, because I was doing The Lovers On The Bridge with Leos Carax.

'The second time, for Schindler’s List, I was pregnant, and then for the dinosaurs (Jurassic Park), I had already committed to Three Colors: Blue (Krzysztof Kieslowski’s film).

'It would have been amusing to do Jurassic Park to see how (Spielberg) makes the film, but at the same time, Spielberg is more of a men’s director, like Scorsese actually.'

She was asked if she would still work with Spielberg or Scorsese in the future.

The actress remained honest as she replied: 'Of course I would! Even if I find their approach to cinema to be very commercial, they have a fabulous technique which they own completely, and there’re storytellers. But their films lack women.'