Juliette Binoche, 58, looks incredible in a black silk jumpsuit and lavender cape as she accepts the Donostia award at 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Juliette Binoche was the epitome of elegance as she took to the stage to accept an award at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Sunday.

The actress, 58, slipped into a silky black jumpsuit for the occasion, showcasing her fantastically trim figure.

The Chocolat star completed the look with a bright lavender cape which boasted a canary yellow lining and dramatic fringe detailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229bKu_0i0qjdGe00
Glamour: Juliette Binoche, 58, was the epitome of elegance as she took to the stage to accept an award at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Sunday

The Donostia Award is an honorary award created in 1986 which is given every year to a number of actors and movie makers.

And Juliette was celebrated at Sunday's event alongside The Fly director David Cronenberg.

Strutting her stuff in towering black platform heels the Oscar winner accessorised the ensemble with a selection of gold jewellery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpS8i_0i0qjdGe00
Winner: The actress slipped into a silky black jumpsuit for the occasion, showcasing her fantastically trim figure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lD4t9_0i0qjdGe00
Stylish: The Chocolat star completed the look with a bright lavender cape which boasted a canary yellow lining and dramatic fringe detailing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giarJ_0i0qjdGe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l12Yn_0i0qjdGe00
Wowza: The statuesque star looked fantastic as she sauntered down the red carpet 

Juliette accentuated her age defying features with a natural palette of make-up as she slicked her dark tresses back into a chignon.

She beamed as she made her way on stage to a rapturous applause and proudly held the award high.

Since its creation in 1953 the film festival has hosted several international premiere's including Vertigo by Alfred Hitchcock and Star Wars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X95De_0i0qjdGe00
An Honour: Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet (left) presented the actress with her award 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkxIN_0i0qjdGe00
Gorgeous: Juliette accentuated her age defying features with a natural palette of make-up as she slicked her dark tresses back into a chignon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnUon_0i0qjdGe00
Speech: The actress had tears in her eyes as she read her thank you speech to the audience 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzEqJ_0i0qjdGe00
Winners: Juliette was celebrated at Sunday's event alongside The Fly director David Cronenberg (pictured earlier this year) 

Other winners of the Donostia Award include Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Meryl Streep, Francis Ford Coppola and Bette Davis.

It comes after the actress revealed that she had turned down three opportunities to work with Stephen Spielberg.

Speaking to Variety the star discussed turning the well-known filmmaker down, she compared him to another one in Martin Scorsese, 79, as she labelled them 'men's directors.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmR8l_0i0qjdGe00
Pride: She beamed as she made her way on stage to a rapturous applause and held the award high in victory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ygtx6_0i0qjdGe00
Emotional: the French beauty appeared emotional as she took to the stage during the lavish ceremony 

She was asked if she really turned Spielberg down three times as she replied: 'I don’t remember very well but Steven reminded me! The first time was for Indiana Jones 3, because I was doing The Lovers On The Bridge with Leos Carax.

'The second time, for Schindler’s List, I was pregnant, and then for the dinosaurs (Jurassic Park), I had already committed to Three Colors: Blue (Krzysztof Kieslowski’s film).

'It would have been amusing to do Jurassic Park to see how (Spielberg) makes the film, but at the same time, Spielberg is more of a men’s director, like Scorsese actually.'

She was asked if she would still work with Spielberg or Scorsese in the future.

The actress remained honest as she replied: 'Of course I would! Even if I find their approach to cinema to be very commercial, they have a fabulous technique which they own completely, and there’re storytellers. But their films lack women.'

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
shefinds

Michelle Pfeiffer Leaves Instagram Followers In Awe With Silver Dress At The Venice Film Festival: 'Stunning And Ageless'

With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2nd with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in honor of the festival, and thanked Michael Kors for designing her (still so) iconic ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
People

Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride

In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
MOVIES
