ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden hasn’t made a ‘firm decision’ on 2024 run: “I’m a great respecter of fate”

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1neR_0i0qjXvA00

President Joe Biden said the time is not yet ripe for him to publicly commit to mounting a bid for a second term in the White House because doing so would require him to comply with restrictions only applied to candidates actively seeking office.

Mr Biden declined to say whether he would be a candidate in the 2024 presidential election despite being pressed on the matter by CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley during a wide-ranging interview for the network’s 60 Minutes programme.

Asked if he would commit to running, he replied that “in terms of election laws” it is “much too early to make that kind of decision”.

“I'm a great respecter of fate. And so, what I'm doing is I'm doing my job. I'm gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do,” he said.

Declaring oneself to be a candidate for an election too early can cause financial problems for a campaign that is forced to adhere to federal campaign finance laws once a candidacy is declared. Mr Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, filed paperwork for his reelection bid the day after he took office in 2017. But by the time the 2020 general election took place, his campaign was nearly out of money.

When asked whether he has decided for himself whether he will run, the president again demurred, telling Pelley that his “intention” is to run again.

“But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” he said.

After Pelley noted that Mr Biden is the oldest person to ever serve as the US chief executive and asked what Mr Biden thinks of critics who question his fitness for the role, the president replied: “Watch me”.

Continuing, he told Pelley that his age hasn’t come up as an issue during his work to bring Nato together in support of Ukraine.

“When I sit down with our NATO allies and keep 'em together, I don't have 'em saying, ‘Wait a minute, w-- how-- how old are you? ‘” Mr Biden said. He added that he would respect the fact that people would call him old, but countered that he thinks his fitness for the job “relates to” his energy level and whether how he is performing is consistent with what “any person of any age would be able to do”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pelley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Barack Obama recalls Queen’s response after Michelle gave monarch brooch of ‘nominal value’

Barack Obama has shared a sweet recollection about Queen Elizabeth II and her “subtle thoughtfulness” on the day of her funeral.On Monday 19 September, as the Queen was honoured by dignitaries and royals from around the world during her state funeral, the former president shared a video about his own experiences with the late British ruler.In the video, which Barack shared to his Twitter account, he recalled his and wife Michelle’s meeting with the Queen in 2011, when the couple was invited to a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace.However, as noted by the former president, State Dinners at Buckingham...
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’

Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Campaign Finance#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#The White House#Cbs News
The Independent

Trump lashes out in furious rant against New York attorney general over major lawsuit

Donald Trump has lashed out in a furious rant against New York Attorney General Letitia James after she announced a major lawsuit against him and three of his children. The former president responded on Truth Social, writing, “another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order AG candidate, highly respected Michael Henry”.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving ‘positive reinforcement’, reporter says

Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen.The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most well-sourced reporters in Trumpworld. Ms Haberman has remained on the Trump beat since the ex-president left office and set up court in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort.She previously reported that the president was telling supporters at the resort throughout 2021 that he would be “reinstated” as president, while continuing to espouse his...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
POTUS
The Independent

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, agrees to voluntary interview with Jan 6 committee

Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of right-wing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to a voluntary interview with the January 6 committee.Mark Paoletta, a lawyer for Ms Thomas said that she is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”Ms Thomas reportedly contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin, both vital swing states, as part of Donald Trump’s attempt to remain in office following his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press.Emails and records have shown that Ms Thomas was allegedly involved in some...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

New York attorney general Letitia James to make ‘major announcement’ within hours

New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” within hours.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 11.30am ET, to which press have been invited.During the course of her probe into the Trump Organization, Ms James has alleged that Mr Trump inflated or devalued the value of his properties in paperwork to secure hundreds of millions of dollars...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene launches 10-minute rant about being asked to help Ukraine as Putin raises nuclear threat

Marjorie Taylor Greene filmed a 10-minute rant complaining that she was being asked to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.The Georgia lawmaker’s bizarre video from her congressional office came as Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 Russian reservists and hinted he would think about using nuclear weapons.But the QAnon-supporting congresswoman was more worried that a Ukrainian lobbyist had visited her office and left a letter, and a used Russian shell.The right-wing politician told her followers that unlike Joe Biden she did not care about Ukraine’s border.“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

854K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy