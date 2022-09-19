ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals finish 20-point comeback win with 59-yard fumble return TD in OT

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvhmC_0i0qjMSP00

It was never pretty, but no less emotional for the Arizona Cardinals.

Once down 20-0 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cardinals recovered from a brutal offensive start to force overtime on the final play of regulation at 23-23, then pulled a win out of nowhere in overtime.

Arizona opened overtime with the ball and crossed into Raiders territory, but a possibly ill-advised pass from Kyler Murray to Marquise Brown on 4th-and-1 led to a turnover on down after the deep throw got knocked out of Brown's hand.

The Raiders took over and ran into even more nonsense when Hunter Renfrow fumbled the ball forward on a catch from Derek Carr. Fortunately for Las Vegas, the ball bounced forward and actually put the Raiders around field goal territory when they recovered it. Unfortunately for Vegas, Renfrow had one more fumble in him.

Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Renfrow's college teammate at Clemson, hit the receiver hard, forced the fumble, then watched cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. run the ball back 59 yards for the 29-23 win.

The end of the game was actually delayed for a few minutes as the officials appeared to review whether or not Murphy had pulled a DeSean Jackson and dropped the ball before entering the end zone. Further replay showed Murphy had not ... but it was close enough to be a lesson learned.

Kyler Murray led an incredible comeback

The Cardinals didn't score until midway through the third quarter, but Murray had woken up by that point. The recently paid quarterback got the ball with his team down 23-7 and led two consecutive touchdown drives and accompanying two-point conversions.

The first conversion was a miracle in itself, as Murray was pressured about two seconds in the play, but scrambled and scrambled and scrambled until the Raiders defense finally left a hole open for him to run in the score.

Per Next Gen Stats, Murray ran 84.9 yards before finding the end zone:

Before that first touchdown drive, Murray was 8-for-15 for 55 yards and an interception. Over a quarter-and-a-half plus overtime, he was 23-for 35 for 222 yards and a touchdown, and could have had even more had Brown held onto that fourth-down throw.

This was absolutely a game the Cardinals should have lost. Their offense was in a shambles for the vast majority of the game, then they needed to cross the end zone four times to just tie the game. There were multiple where the Raiders could have put the game away, but they squandered them (the Cardinals weren't mistake free, even toward the end, either).

Instead, the game ended in just about the dumbest way possible. Such is life in this season of the NFL.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?

Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Week 3: TE rankings

It seems like we find ourselves in this exact position every fantasy football season: Seeking a late-round — or even mid-round — savior at tight end. Hoping someone, anyone emerges to help bolster a position in desperate need of consistent, reliable fantasy production outside of the top names.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desean Jackson#Clemson#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Desean
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football: How would a two-round draft look today after two weeks of NFL action?

The NFL is a snow globe league. Things change fast, day to day, week to week, even minute to minute on game day. Ask your Raiders, Ravens and Browns fans how they’re feeling this week. Today’s assignment is to redraft a fantasy league that theoretically starts today. Some picks might seem too reactionary to you, and others might not feel reactionary enough. That’s why we have a game.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen

While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon

49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
960 The Ref

Ranking the 0-2 NFL teams by their chances of still making the playoffs

Games with postseason stakes are the most entertaining aspect of sports. The beauty of the NFL is that these high-stakes matchups come into play very early in the season. Since 1970, only 9.5% of NFL teams have made the playoffs after starting the season 0-2. For the teams that are winless through the first two weeks of the season, every game from here on out matters as far as playoff hopes are concerned. Getting to 10 wins is the safest way to make the playoffs, which becomes an increasingly harder task after dropping games to start the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
960 The Ref

Mike Evans' one-game suspension upheld after appeal

Mike Evans will officially miss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers after his one-game suspension was affirmed by hearing officer James Thrash, according to multiplereports. The NFL suspended Evans for one game for violating the NFL's unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Week...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
NFL
960 The Ref

Fantasy Basketball 2022-23: Five NBA players who will bounce back this season

Whether these players underperformed with their team last season or are due for progression in a new environment this season, let's look at five players who could be in for quality campaigns in 2022-23. These are players who should be available at a discount on draft day and could be an important part of building a team with a high floor.
NBA
960 The Ref

Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dead at 22

Former UCLA basketball forward Jalen Hill has died at the age of 22, the school said in a statement on Wednesday. Hill’s family also confirmed the player’s death in an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported, adding that he went missing recently in Costa Rica. The family did not offer any other details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy