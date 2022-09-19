ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets' win, Yankees' win over Brewers drops Amazins' playoff magic number to two

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZmCJ_0i0qjH2m00

The Mets’ late comeback led them to a 7-3 win over the Pirates Sunday, enabling them to earn a four-game sweep the Buccos and maintain their one-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East.

And, while the division title is still the optimal route to the playoffs, they also took another step closer to just making the postseason about an hour later – for when the Yankees defeated the Brewers in Milwaukee, the Mets’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth dropped to two.

The Mets are now headed to Milwaukee for a three-game set, and with the Brewers the business half of that magic number, just one win in the series ensures the Amazins their first taste of “serious October baseball” since 2016.

“You earn everything in this game, and our guys continue to earn it daily,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve been able to see them win 93 games now…it’s hard to do. It’s really tough to beat a major-league team four times, and to do it at this time of year, I’m really proud.”

That 94 th win could come as soon as Monday, but as the Brewers showed in winning two of three from the Yankees and nearly pulling out a comeback Sunday, that is easier said than done.

“We’ve got to earn it. We’ll continue down that path in Milwaukee tomorrow, against one of the best pitchers in baseball, in their ballpark,” Showalter said. “They’re hungry, and they’re very close to being in the playoffs themselves, so we’ll get their full boat.”

The Brewers, 78-68 and two back of the third NL Wild Card spot through Sunday, are the first team out right now in the NL, so Atlanta, just a game back in the division, has a magic number of four to clinch their own playoff berth.

The Mets and Braves are tied in the loss column, as Atlanta has two games in hand, and the two teams will meet Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Atlanta in a series that could determine the NL East. The Mets also have series left against Oakland, Miami, and Washington as they look to not only hold off the Braves, but also the Central-leading Cardinals, who are six back of the Amazins in the race for a Wild Card Round bye.

San Diego (81-66) and Philadelphia (80-66) are the other two current Wild Card teams, so the Mets’ magic number to clinch no worse than the fourth seed, if they don’t win the NL East, is four.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Fox News

Jacob deGrom breaks 108-year-old MLB record in Mets win

Jacob deGrom may very well be the best pitcher of this generation. On Sunday, the New York Mets ace had his 40th straight start of allowing three or less earned runs, setting a new MLB record. Excluding openers, deGrom now has the most consecutive starts allowing no more than four...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buck Showalter
Yardbarker

Mets to celebrate playoff berth even if they don't win NL East

The New York Mets (93-55) endured quite the roller-coaster week that featured being swept by the 62-84 Chicago Cubs before the Amazins defeated the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92) in four consecutive contests. New York began Monday holding just a one-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, and ace Max Scherzer made it clear he intends to recognize earning postseason baseball regardless of where the Mets are in the standings when that day arrives.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Mets#Yankees#Amazins#Braves
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022

Fresh off a five-game winning streak that is keeping them in the driver’s seat out in the NL East, the New York Mets will meet up with the Milwaukee Brewers for game two of a series that pits a pair of teams with hopes of making some noise come playoff time. With that being said, let’s take a sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Mets-Brewers prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
numberfire.com

Mets' Mark Vientos sitting Wednesday

New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Dan Vogelbach will replace Vientos as the Mets' designated hitter and bat fifth. Vogelbach has a $2,700 salary on Wednesday and...
QUEENS, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers sign defenseman Matt Bartkowski to professional tryout

It appears the New York Rangers, who had been rumored to be looking to add some defensive depth, have found their man, signing defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a PTO for the upcoming preseason, according to CapFriendly. The addition is a smart, cost-effective way for the team to add a veteran into the mix in the preseason, insure themselves in case of any injuries to those above him on the depth chart, and give an added level of competition to the third-pair, left-defense battle that appears to be between Libor Hajek and youngster Zachary Jones. The Rangers have not yet confirmed the transaction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

NILS LUNDQVIST HAS HIS TRADE REQUEST GRANTED BY RANGERS

Defenceman Nils Lundkvist has been granted his wish. Around three days ago, it was revealed that Lundkvist had requested a trade from the New York Rangers, and had informed the team he wouldn't be attending training camp. The 22-year-old is now a member of the Dallas Stars. The return is a 1st round pick in 2023, and another conditional pick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy