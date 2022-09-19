Mets' win, Yankees' win over Brewers drops Amazins' playoff magic number to two

The Mets’ late comeback led them to a 7-3 win over the Pirates Sunday, enabling them to earn a four-game sweep the Buccos and maintain their one-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East.

And, while the division title is still the optimal route to the playoffs, they also took another step closer to just making the postseason about an hour later – for when the Yankees defeated the Brewers in Milwaukee, the Mets’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth dropped to two.

The Mets are now headed to Milwaukee for a three-game set, and with the Brewers the business half of that magic number, just one win in the series ensures the Amazins their first taste of “serious October baseball” since 2016.

“You earn everything in this game, and our guys continue to earn it daily,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve been able to see them win 93 games now…it’s hard to do. It’s really tough to beat a major-league team four times, and to do it at this time of year, I’m really proud.”

That 94 th win could come as soon as Monday, but as the Brewers showed in winning two of three from the Yankees and nearly pulling out a comeback Sunday, that is easier said than done.

“We’ve got to earn it. We’ll continue down that path in Milwaukee tomorrow, against one of the best pitchers in baseball, in their ballpark,” Showalter said. “They’re hungry, and they’re very close to being in the playoffs themselves, so we’ll get their full boat.”

The Brewers, 78-68 and two back of the third NL Wild Card spot through Sunday, are the first team out right now in the NL, so Atlanta, just a game back in the division, has a magic number of four to clinch their own playoff berth.

The Mets and Braves are tied in the loss column, as Atlanta has two games in hand, and the two teams will meet Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Atlanta in a series that could determine the NL East. The Mets also have series left against Oakland, Miami, and Washington as they look to not only hold off the Braves, but also the Central-leading Cardinals, who are six back of the Amazins in the race for a Wild Card Round bye.

San Diego (81-66) and Philadelphia (80-66) are the other two current Wild Card teams, so the Mets’ magic number to clinch no worse than the fourth seed, if they don’t win the NL East, is four.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch