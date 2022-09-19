ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmF6h_0i0qipVV00

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.”

Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday.

“We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who stand out in your mind are those whose relationship and interaction with you are consistent with their reputation,” Biden said. “When the Queen had us to the castle for tea and, we were joking, crumpets, she kept offering me more; I kept eating everything she put in front of me, but she was the same in person … as her image: decent, honorable, and all about service.”

A reporter asked Biden why he thought that the Queen reminded him of his mother.

“Just because of the way she touched when she leaned over,” Biden said.  “She had that look like, ‘Are you okay?  Anything I can do for you?  What do you need?’  And then also, ‘Make sure you do what you’re supposed to do.'”

Biden added, “What she gave is a sense of, maybe above all, the notion of service.  We all owe something.  There’s something within our capacity to do that can make things, not just the world better, but your neighborhood better, your household better, your workplace better.”

“That’s what she communicated to me, anyway, and it was an honor to meet her.”

The Bidens earlier visited Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen, and later attended a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Comments / 871

maybe maybe not
2d ago

What a embarrassing moment for the US everytime Biden opens his mouth, everyone cringes. Our country will never come back unless this empty suit is taken out of office. We are the laughing stock of the world.

Reply(232)
492
MSGT MIKE
2d ago

I'm sure that the King was 100% unimpressed with creepy. What an embarrassing moment for America to have this corrupt pervert representing our nation there.

Reply(51)
283
godsmack
2d ago

remember when Biden compared the queen to his mother...lol...Biden is in age denial..the queen wasn't much older than Joe...she also looked a lot better than him

Reply(43)
190
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Royals
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia of Spain left the Queen's funeral after Westminster Abbey to 'fly to New York for the UN General Assembly' - leaving her husband King Felipe to attend the committal with his mother Queen Sofia, reports claim

Queen Letizia of Spain left Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after the Westminster Abbey service to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly, local reports have claimed. The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend with his 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.
WORLD
