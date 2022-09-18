ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American defender John Brooks makes debut for Benfica

By The Associated Press
American defender John Brooks made his debut for Portugal's Benfica on Sunday night, entering in the 89th minute of a 5-0 win over visiting Maritimo in Lisbon.

Brooks, 29, signed a one-year contract on Sept. 1 after leaving Germany’s Wolfsburg at the end of last season . He was an used substitute in the first three matches he dressed for Benfica, two in the Champions League and one in the Portuguese league.

After appearing in two of the first three World Cup qualifiers last September, Brooks was dropped by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter and has not been selected for the national team since.

Gonçalo Ramos scored a pair of goals for Benfica, and Rafa Silva, David Neres and Julian Draxler had one apiece.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafa Silva
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
David Neres
Person
Julian Draxler
Person
Gonçalo Ramos
