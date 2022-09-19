HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Several people are displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at an apartment structure on Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the building housed four apartments and the fire is believed to have started in one on the second floor around 8:30 PM.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO