Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
GoFundMe created for Alfredo's Café after $3K customer scam
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A GoFundMe has been created to help Alfredo's Café in Scranton after a customer scammed the restaurant out of $3,000. In July, Eric Smith left a $3,000 tip for Mariana Lambert on a $13 bill, saying the gesture was part of "Tips for Jesus." This feel-good story took a turn last week when Smith disputed the charge for the tip.
WOLF
Lackawanna County parks to receive funding grants
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two Lackawanna County parks are receiving grants to update elements of their park facilities. Today, Dickson City was awarded a $122,476 Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant, announced state Rep. Bridget M. Kosierowski. The funds will be used to implement the Bernard Siminski Memorial Park Phase...
WOLF
Libraries hosting banned book week to show books should not be censored
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WOLF) — The American Library Association says more than 16-hundred books have either been banned or restricted in some way. Most of these books are allegedly directly related to people of color and those associated with the L-G-B-T-Q-Plus community. Several books that are banned today, are common....
WOLF
Hanover Twp. fire leaves several displaced
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Several people are displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at an apartment structure on Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the building housed four apartments and the fire is believed to have started in one on the second floor around 8:30 PM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Berwick Native Recruited to the Space Force
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “The hiring process, it’s very selective and this is why you don’t always see too many space force advertisements or anything. They’ve been wanting the applicants to be more of someone who seeks out for it” says Staff Sergeant Francis Arnaldo.
WOLF
Hanover Twp. votes in favor of bus company on S. Main St. property
Hanover Township (Luzerne County) - The Hanover Township Zoning Board voted 3-2 in favor of allowing a private school bus company on the site of The Tarp Company at 260 South Main Street on Tuesday. A handful of residents spoke out against the H.A. Hanover Holdings from coming into a...
WOLF
Residents, employees react to Berwick ER closure
BERWICK — The closure of the Emergency Room that serves the Berwick community in Luzerne and Columbia County has left thousands of residents without a nearby ER if faced with an emergency. This comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered the closure of the Berwick Hospital Center’s ER earlier this week, due to a lack of staffing.
WOLF
Former nurse aide sentenced to probation for assaulting, threatening patient in 2019
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A former nurse aide was sentenced to probation this week for abusing, assaulting and harassing a patient back in 2019. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced 27-year-old Berianne Smith to two years probation on charges of simple assault and threats toward a dependent person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre woman faces 3 felony retail theft charges
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she committed multiple thefts in stores throughout Wilkes-Barre Township. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, officers arrested 42-year-old Mary Elizabeth Tooley after Wegman's Loss Prevention reported that she had been in the store...
WOLF
Luzerne County man indicted on drug trafficking charges
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Nanticoke man was indicted by a federal grand jury for multiple drug trafficking offenses they say occurred between November 2021 and May 2022. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment charges 31-year-old Dario George with four counts of distribution of...
WOLF
Dallas Twp. Police seek to identify suspect in hit-and-run
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Dallas Township Police Department is seeking information about the owner of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. Officials say that just before 11 AM on September 10th, a newer model white Jeep Grand Cherokee was...
WOLF
Woman caught attempting to steal nearly $1K worth of unpaid merchandise
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Berwick woman is facing a felony retail theft charge after police say she walked out of Target in Wilkes-Barre Township with nearly $1,000 worth of unpaid merchandise. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, 55-year-old Barbara Ann Franklin was seen walking to her white Nissan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Man pleads guilty to aggravated indecent assault of child between ages 5 and 10
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Wyoming County District Attorney Joseph Peters announced Monday that a Factoryville man entered a guilty plea to aggravated indecent assault without consent. Shortly before jury selection was set to begin for what was anticipated to be a five-day jury trial, 54-year-old Todd Alan Kendall,...
WOLF
Police look to identify access device fraud suspects
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects they say committed access device fraud on September 13th. According to police, the three unknown suspects stole a woman's wallet and credit cards and used them to buy...
WOLF
Court of Appeals upholds conviction and 17 1/2-year sentence for fraudulent financial planner
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit affirmed the conviction and 17 1/2-year sentence of an East Stroudsburg man found guilty on multiple counts of wire fraud and mail fraud. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, from approximately 2008...
Comments / 0