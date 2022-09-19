ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOLF

GoFundMe created for Alfredo's Café after $3K customer scam

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A GoFundMe has been created to help Alfredo's Café in Scranton after a customer scammed the restaurant out of $3,000. In July, Eric Smith left a $3,000 tip for Mariana Lambert on a $13 bill, saying the gesture was part of "Tips for Jesus." This feel-good story took a turn last week when Smith disputed the charge for the tip.
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Lackawanna County parks to receive funding grants

LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two Lackawanna County parks are receiving grants to update elements of their park facilities. Today, Dickson City was awarded a $122,476 Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant, announced state Rep. Bridget M. Kosierowski. The funds will be used to implement the Bernard Siminski Memorial Park Phase...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Hanover Twp. fire leaves several displaced

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Several people are displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at an apartment structure on Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the building housed four apartments and the fire is believed to have started in one on the second floor around 8:30 PM.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Berwick Native Recruited to the Space Force

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “The hiring process, it’s very selective and this is why you don’t always see too many space force advertisements or anything. They’ve been wanting the applicants to be more of someone who seeks out for it” says Staff Sergeant Francis Arnaldo.
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

Residents, employees react to Berwick ER closure

BERWICK — The closure of the Emergency Room that serves the Berwick community in Luzerne and Columbia County has left thousands of residents without a nearby ER if faced with an emergency. This comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered the closure of the Berwick Hospital Center’s ER earlier this week, due to a lack of staffing.
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

Former nurse aide sentenced to probation for assaulting, threatening patient in 2019

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A former nurse aide was sentenced to probation this week for abusing, assaulting and harassing a patient back in 2019. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced 27-year-old Berianne Smith to two years probation on charges of simple assault and threats toward a dependent person.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre woman faces 3 felony retail theft charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she committed multiple thefts in stores throughout Wilkes-Barre Township. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, officers arrested 42-year-old Mary Elizabeth Tooley after Wegman's Loss Prevention reported that she had been in the store...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County man indicted on drug trafficking charges

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Nanticoke man was indicted by a federal grand jury for multiple drug trafficking offenses they say occurred between November 2021 and May 2022. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment charges 31-year-old Dario George with four counts of distribution of...
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Dallas Twp. Police seek to identify suspect in hit-and-run

DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Dallas Township Police Department is seeking information about the owner of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. Officials say that just before 11 AM on September 10th, a newer model white Jeep Grand Cherokee was...
DALLAS, PA
WOLF

Police look to identify access device fraud suspects

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects they say committed access device fraud on September 13th. According to police, the three unknown suspects stole a woman's wallet and credit cards and used them to buy...
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA

