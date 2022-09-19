Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s How to Watch ‘Andor’ For Free to See the New ‘Star Wars’ Show Set Years Before ‘The Mandalorian’
If you’ve been waiting for the return of The Mandalorian, you may want to know how to watch Andor online for free to see the new Star Wars prequel featuring a fan-favorite character from the movies. Andor is a prequel series to 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which introduced fans to Cassian Andor, a Rebel captain and intelligence officer. Andor follows Cassian, a thief-turned-Rebel spy, in the five years before the events of Rogue One, which, in itself, is a prequel of the first Star Wars movie, 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope. The series starts with Cassian, a “revolution-averse”...
‘Andor’: The 12-Hour Movie Comes for Star Wars
In the press notes for Andor, the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, star Diego Luna says he was attracted to reprise his role from Rogue One as Rebel spy Cassian Andor “because I was told it will be a 12-episode series that will be as much like a film as it can be.” Later, he says, “It feels like we are making a very long movie.” This is a depressingly common sentiment in TV these days, suggesting one or two things. Somehow, 20-plus years after The Sopranos elevated the idea of what television storytelling could be, film people are still...
AOL Corp
'Andor' star Diego Luna explains why the 'Star Wars' franchise has 'always been very political'
From the taxation of trade routes to Vietnam War parallels, the Star Wars franchise has always featured pronounced elements of political allegory. And that tradition continues in Andor, the latest Disney+ series set in George Lucas's far, far away galaxy. Set five years before the events of the 2016 blockbuster Rogue One — which introduced the title character, Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna — the show depicts the origins of the Rebel Alliance, which goes on to confront the Galactic Empire run by the Sith lord Emperor Palpatine.
Andor Is Star Wars at Its Most Mature
When George Lucas first started envisioning the story of Star Wars, he researched kids’ films to understand “how myths work,” he told The Atlantic in 1979. He seemingly wanted to build a sci-fi fairy tale, the kind with dichotomies—good versus evil, right versus wrong, light versus dark—that children could easily grasp. The heroes would be obviously gracious, self-sacrificing, and resourceful; the villains would be mean, ruthless, and destructive. The resulting blockbusters about the epic clash between the noble Jedi and the abhorrent Sith offered wholesome entertainment. And it all began with the idea to make “a real gee-whiz movie,” as Lucas put it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 4 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Rings of Power.At the halfway point of the season for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, things have finally started shifting into gear as the overall plot has come into focus: a few of the riddles of previous episodes have been answered, and the tension around the Southlands and elf-dwarf alliances has begun to intensify. But even though this installment was the first in the series not to introduce a new culture and location, a host of Easter eggs accentuated the plot as it developed throughout the episode, leading to deeper story connections and hints about future developments.
Gizmodo
The Star Wars Universe Finds a Radical New Stride With Andor
With Andor, showrunner Tony Gilroy masterfully sets up a new Star Wars universe that drops us on the ground level pre-Rebellion and explores the lives of the disenfranchised in the shadow of the Empire. No need for space wizardry here: this is a story about people. Centering on the origin...
Collider
'What We Do In The Shadows' Season 4 Missed an Opportunity With Marwa
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows.Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) quest for true love in Season 3 and 4 of What We Do In The Shadows has caused plenty of collateral damage. From the destruction of wannabe-human vampires running a self-help cult to the dozens of ex-wives and husbands Nandor revived only to send back into the ether, it’s clear by now that Nandor’s quest for “love” is an unfulfilled, selfish endeavor. We come to see this most clearly in Season 4 in Marwa (Parisa Fakhri), the only one of Nandor’s dozens of spouses he keeps around after reviving. Unlike many of his other wishes, Marwa actually sticks around for more than one episode — but we never get the chance to really know her. Even though Nandor claims she’s the wife he loved the most, he doesn’t seem to care much about her as a person. Over the course of the season, we come to see how selfish Nandor’s actions are, but Marwa herself doesn’t get a resolution.
thedigitalfix.com
Diego Luna on the “special” experience of making Star Wars: Andor
If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you’ll know that the galaxy is getting a little bigger later this week, with the arrival of the Andor release date. The TV series will focus on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, who was part of the Star Wars cast for the science fiction movie Rogue One back in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Andor Premiere Episodes Have Star Wars Fans Buzzing
Star Wars fans are overjoyed with Andor after the first episode premiered on Disney+. Diego Luna is finally back and viewers packed onto the streaming platform to get a taste of Cassian Andor again. The lead-up to the premiere was absolutely stuffed with quotes from the cast about how this Star Wars series was going to be different than what people expected. Well, after one entry, it seems clear that lUna and his co-stars weren't just saying that for the cameras. A thing that many viewers liked about Rogue One was that the world felt very lived-in and down to Earth. (As an expression!) Andor has managed to capture that same spirit and begin a compelling tale designed for a more mature audience. It's going to be wild to see the entire fandom react to every episode. Check out some of the best initial reactions down below.
Collider
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ has all but revived ‘Star Wars’ to glory according to the early reviews
Star Wars fans may not know what they really want when it comes to more galaxy far, far away content, but it seems that Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has understood the ambiguous assignment perfectly. While it’s almost impossible to determine how the fanbase is going to react to the new...
Diego Luna hopes his kids will be 'hooked' by the more grownup 'Star Wars' series 'Andor'
New Disney+ series 'Andor' brings revolutionary inspiration, focus on everyday people and a more grownup flavor to the 'Star Wars' galaxy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Andor': A look at the latest 'Star Wars' series on Disney+
Disney has a new television series for the "Star Wars" universe that is already getting thumbs up from fans and critics alike. On Wednesday, the company released "Andor," a prequel show to the commercially successful 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," on the Disney+ streaming service. The story focus on the journey of Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, who also executive produces the series.
Collider
‘Andor’ Episode 1 Review: Cassian Searches for a Connection to His Past
It feels like something out of Blade Runner, as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) trudges through the streets of Morlana One, with his hood drawn up due to the downpour and to keep a low profile in the seedy cityscape. Within the first ten minutes of the premiere, Andor reintroduces a character that captured the heartbroken masses in Rogue One: A Star Stories—and not much has changed. Instead of mercifully killing an ally to preserve the rebellion, Cassian saves his own skin after two half-drunk sentries decide to pick on him. Unfortunately, that back-alley encounter casts a long shadow over the trajectory of his future. The Empire might be fifteen years in the making at this point, but there are still upstarts looking to maneuver their way up the ladder with misplaced convictions and the commotion on Morlana One is the perfect place to start the climb.
The Ringer
The ‘Andor’ Triple Premiere Makes ‘Star Wars’ Feel Fresh
A man walks into a bar. He’s a hard man who knows how to handle himself; he had to grow up early. His emotions and expressions are inscrutable. A victim of galactic turmoil, he lost his home and his parents at an early age. As an adult, he’s in exile from a world that the Empire destroyed. He’s searching for someone, and maybe he’s searching for something. He doesn’t care much for manners, and after entering the bar, it doesn’t take him long to run afoul of the patrons. He quickly claims a life in a way that suggests that this isn’t his first kill.
‘Andor’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Andor’ Will There Be on Disney+?
Andor is out in the universe, and Star Wars will never be the same again. The latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show is a gritty, relentless look at the tyranny of the Empire and the resolve of those who stand up and fight for freedom by any means necessary. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Andor is the first time fans really get to see just how oppressive that Imperial reign really was. They also get to see Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from scrappy revolutionary to a full-blown Rebel spy.
Collider
Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating
Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
TVGuide.com
Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly Tease a Fledgling Rebellion in Andor
'This is about the context, understanding what was life like, what is the reality of the people.'. Rebellions aren't built in a day. Andor, Disney+'s latest Star Wars series, plans to take an intimate look at what inspires ordinary people to rise up against fascist regimes. The Rogue One prequel takes place five years before the events of the film, which explained how Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) came into possession of the Death Star plans in Episode IV, the original Star Wars movie. While Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) transformed from a dubious smuggler into a martyr over the course of the film, fans will meet him at an even darker point of his life when the Disney+ series begins.
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and More to Cast
Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series Reacher begins filming this month and with that, the streamer has revealed who'll be joining Alan Ritchson in the second outing for the crime thriller. It was already known that Shaun Stipos would be boarding the series as Jack Reacher's close friend David O'Donnell and that Maria Sten would reprise her role as Frances Neagley, but today's announcement shores up the cast with more of Reacher's old army buddies and new baddies to square off against in the latest book adaptation.
‘Andor’: Every Star Wars Easter Egg in the Premiere
Andor takes us to a totally new part of the Star Wars galaxy, with Diego Luna revealing the early days of Rogue One Rebel leader Cassian Andor. But even though Andor has a whole new story, it’s still steeped in Star Wars lore from the past. In our latest...
Comments / 0