ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 3

evil _one
1d ago

I don't bow to anyone, and don't take my shoes off before I go in the house that's why I have a wife and broom . and I'm cheap and never tip anyway I earn my money and plan to keep it for myself

Reply
2
Related
sevendaysvt

Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont

Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
STRAFFORD, VT
WCAX

Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day

PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
PERU, VT
WCAX

Vermont students dive into biodiversity lessons

$5M in American Rescue Plan funds to help shelters in winter. New Hampshire is using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support homeless shelters across the state this winter. Updated: 4 hours ago. FEMA is reimbursing the UVM Medical Center nearly $1.7 million for COVID costs. New...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

39th annual Pride Parade in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets on Sunday for the 39th annual Pride Parade. The Pride Parade is a celebration of Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community, but it also serves as a bridge to garner support and create alliances. This year’s theme was metamorphosis,...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
NECN

Toxic Lead Removed From Sinks & Fountains in Vermont Schools

Public health officials in Vermont say schools and child care facilities across the state are now safer, thanks to a program created to remove possible sources of lead poisoning. A 2019 state law required more than 1,600 Vermont schools and child care centers to test for lead wherever water is...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Culture#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#The Tuttle Middle School#The Japan Council#American
worldatlas.com

6 Small Towns in Vermont With Stunning Fall Colors

Over-sized sweaters, piles of leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and crisp mountain breezes, fall is here, and so are all the vibrant colors that come with the changing of the seasons. Thousands descend upon Vermont yearly, not for the late-season mountain biking or spending time outdoors before the teeth chatting first...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Pumpkin Chuckin' Festival returns to Stowe this weekend

Students in central Vermont got a soggy science lesson Wednesday afternoon as part of a hands-on program teaching the importance of biodiversity. $5M in American Rescue Plan funds to help shelters in winter. Updated: 4 hours ago. New Hampshire is using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
STOWE, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day

My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

South Burlington man walking to fix democracy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is on a mission. On Oct. 1, he’ll start walking from Los Angeles to Capitol Hill. With him, he brings an important message about the state of democracy in our nation. WCAX News checked in with Rick Hubbard when he...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
vermontjournal.com

Rich Earth opens “pee-cycling” depot in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rich Earth Institute is hosting the grand opening of a urine-recycling depot at the Rockingham Recycling Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Join Rich Earth at this event to learn how Rockingham area residents can now bring both their pee-cycling and recycling to the Center.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
VTDigger

Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist

CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
RANDOLPH, VT
travelexperta.com

55 Facts About Vermont to Learn Before You Go

Vermont, nestled in the North East of the USA, is a nature’s playground with open-minded locals and tons of history. Before going to any place, I love to immerse myself in the history and traditions of each town, city, park, and more. That’s why I have gathered here facts about Vermont, its history, places and more.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Would Vermont's anti-slavery amendment impact prison labor? Advocates say rhetoric ‘misses the point.’

Vermonters who work while incarcerated are paid, though for lower wages than their peers outside of prisons. Advocates for Proposal 2, which would explicitly prohibit slavery in the state constitution, say the amendment could have a “broad range of implications.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Would Vermont's anti-slavery amendment impact prison labor? Advocates say rhetoric ‘misses the point.’.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy