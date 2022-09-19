Read full article on original website
Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont
Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
WCAX
Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day
PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
WCAX
Vermont students dive into biodiversity lessons
$5M in American Rescue Plan funds to help shelters in winter. New Hampshire is using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support homeless shelters across the state this winter. Updated: 4 hours ago. FEMA is reimbursing the UVM Medical Center nearly $1.7 million for COVID costs. New...
WCAX
39th annual Pride Parade in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets on Sunday for the 39th annual Pride Parade. The Pride Parade is a celebration of Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community, but it also serves as a bridge to garner support and create alliances. This year’s theme was metamorphosis,...
NECN
Toxic Lead Removed From Sinks & Fountains in Vermont Schools
Public health officials in Vermont say schools and child care facilities across the state are now safer, thanks to a program created to remove possible sources of lead poisoning. A 2019 state law required more than 1,600 Vermont schools and child care centers to test for lead wherever water is...
New Owners Infuse Middlebury's Historic Swift House Inn With Artistic Energy
At the Blue Bar in Middlebury's Swift House Inn, guests might sip a Gin-ger Gimlet and soak up the storied atmosphere — not just the historic details of the 1814 building but also the conversations among its current patrons, who might include writers, actors, filmmakers or opera singers. The...
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
WCAX
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - The Big E is underway in Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Vermont house is full, with 23 vendors bringing products from the Green Mountain State to all of New England. The Skinny Pancake, Vermont Clothing Company and the Long Trail Brewing Company are three of the Vermont...
worldatlas.com
6 Small Towns in Vermont With Stunning Fall Colors
Over-sized sweaters, piles of leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and crisp mountain breezes, fall is here, and so are all the vibrant colors that come with the changing of the seasons. Thousands descend upon Vermont yearly, not for the late-season mountain biking or spending time outdoors before the teeth chatting first...
WCAX
Pumpkin Chuckin' Festival returns to Stowe this weekend
Students in central Vermont got a soggy science lesson Wednesday afternoon as part of a hands-on program teaching the importance of biodiversity. $5M in American Rescue Plan funds to help shelters in winter. Updated: 4 hours ago. New Hampshire is using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
montpelierbridge.org
Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day
My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
WCAX
South Burlington man walking to fix democracy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is on a mission. On Oct. 1, he’ll start walking from Los Angeles to Capitol Hill. With him, he brings an important message about the state of democracy in our nation. WCAX News checked in with Rick Hubbard when he...
vermontjournal.com
Rich Earth opens “pee-cycling” depot in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rich Earth Institute is hosting the grand opening of a urine-recycling depot at the Rockingham Recycling Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Join Rich Earth at this event to learn how Rockingham area residents can now bring both their pee-cycling and recycling to the Center.
VTDigger
Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist
CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
travelexperta.com
55 Facts About Vermont to Learn Before You Go
Vermont, nestled in the North East of the USA, is a nature’s playground with open-minded locals and tons of history. Before going to any place, I love to immerse myself in the history and traditions of each town, city, park, and more. That’s why I have gathered here facts about Vermont, its history, places and more.
Waterbury journalist struggles to keep local news alive
The print edition of the Waterbury Roundabout, also known as the Waterbury Reader, will end on Friday, raising questions about the Roundabout’s future. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterbury journalist struggles to keep local news alive.
WCAX
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
Would Vermont's anti-slavery amendment impact prison labor? Advocates say rhetoric ‘misses the point.’
Vermonters who work while incarcerated are paid, though for lower wages than their peers outside of prisons. Advocates for Proposal 2, which would explicitly prohibit slavery in the state constitution, say the amendment could have a “broad range of implications.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Would Vermont's anti-slavery amendment impact prison labor? Advocates say rhetoric ‘misses the point.’.
WCAX
Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
Feeling at Home at Fox Market and Bar in East Montpelier
I love an impromptu dinner party. Planned in little time, they're often low-key; I throw together whatever's in the fridge, chill a fun bottle of wine and don't fret if the napkins don't match. I love them. when I don't have to host. A meal at Fox Market and Bar...
Comments / 3