Trump, Excluded From Queen’s Funeral, Claims He’d Have Gotten Better Seating Than Biden

As world leaders paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral, Donald Trump took the opportunity to make fun of Joe Biden on Monday. The U.S. president was seated in the 14th row of London’s Westminster Abbey for the ceremony as Commonwealth officials were deliberately chosen to be seated nearer the front. Nevertheless, Trump—who was not invited to the funeral—claimed on his Truth Social platform that, if he were president, he’d have gotten a better position. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years,” Trump wrote. “No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion

Watch how Joe Biden has aged from 1974 to 2022

Joe Biden represented Delaware in the US Senate from 1973 to 2009. He began at just 30 years old. He served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. A lifelong Democrat, Biden is now the 46th president of the US — and he's about...
President Biden's Approval Rating Rises Ahead of Midterms

President Joe Biden’s popularity improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for President Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven...
Biden’s Reichstag blunder

President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
The New York Times whitewashes Biden’s border crisis

On the plus side, it is encouraging that the New York Times has published an article admitting that President Joe Biden has released over 1 million migrants who were caught illegally crossing the southern border into the United States. Unfortunately, the New York Times article also makes considerable effort to...
Biden’s U.N. Speech Light on COVID-19 Following ‘Pandemic is Over’ Comment

President Joe Biden on Wednesday avoided using the term “pandemic” to describe the coronavirus outbreak during an address to world leaders amid criticisms over his remarks that the COVID-19 pandemic is “over.”. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “In the last year, our world has...
FDA warning: Ignore that TikTok challenge nonsense and don’t cook chicken with NyQuil

A few weeks ago, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr spoke with me about why he thinks the video-sharing app TikTok represents a potential national security threat. His colleagues at a different federal agency, meanwhile, think the app also poses something else: In the absence of a modicum of common sense, a threat to people’s health and wellbeing. That’s the impression one is left with after reviewing a new FDA warning, issued in response to some truly ridiculous yet viral TikTok content.
UN General Assembly – live: Zelensky outlines 5-part Ukraine war peace plan in scathing speech against Russia

Joe Biden condemned Russia for making “overt nuclear threats against Europe” in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday as European foreign ministers convened an urgent meeting to discuss Russian mobilisation. Mr Biden said Russia was carrying out a “brutal, needless war” against Ukraine as he announced support for countries impacted by food shortages that have resulted from the invasion. His speech comes a day after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists as his forces struggle to regain their footing after a series of Ukrainian victories on the battlefield. Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance.
