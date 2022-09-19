Read full article on original website
Is Mike McCarthy right about the kind of coach the Cowboys need?
Mike McCarthy recently spoke to the media about not being “dramatic enough” as the Cowboys head coach. But that raises the question; is McCarthy the right kind of coach to lead this massive franchise? Does that coach even exist?
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Win
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started in place of an injured Dak Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Rush, who was making his first home Cowboys start, led the NFC East franchise to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the win, Rush's wife, Lauryn, took to social media to weigh in. "Daddy,"...
Cowboys at Giants: Guess Which NFC East Team is Favored?
The win over Cincinnati, seven-point favorites in the meeting at AT&T Stadium, moves the Cowboys to 1-1 as they ready for the Giants.
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Cuts Dak Prescott WR Favorite in Roster Move
Dennis Houston is being cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now Suggesting a New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return.
Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles
Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got […] The post Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Cowboys Injury Update: Michael Gallup & Dalton Schultz Status vs. Giants?
The Cowboys' offense could get a piece of the offensive puzzle back against the Giants.
Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line
The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, and lot of that is due to their lack of production on offense. While they have all the skill to succeed, the offensive line has been abysmal early on in the year. Burrow has […] The post Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions' Week 2 Grades
Read more on the Detroit Lions' positional group grades, after their Week 2 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans
A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach
There have been a number of various coaches linked to the Nebraska football head coaching job. But Scott Frost’s replacement has yet to be announced. However, a top candidate emerged on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Bill O’Brien has been listed as a top candidate for the job. O’Brien and Trev Alberts reportedly have a connection […] The post Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Who's to Blame for Steelers Offensive Struggles?
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their offense. The question is how?
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Dez Bryant Predicted Unlikely Win - And Made $37,000 On A Bet; WATCH
"I knew it!'' Dez tells CowboysSI.com outside the locker room of his former Cowboys team here at AT&T Stadium after an upset win over the Bengals. "I even bet $10,000 on it. ... and I made $37,000!''
'Noah Brown is a Stud!' Cowboys Rave About 'No-Name WR' After Upset Win Over Bengals
"Noah Brown is a stud,'' Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said after the win at AT&T Stadium over the Bengals.
