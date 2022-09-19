ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update

In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Fox News

Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Win

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started in place of an injured Dak Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Rush, who was making his first home Cowboys start, led the NFC East franchise to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the win, Rush's wife, Lauryn, took to social media to weigh in. "Daddy,"...
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles

Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got […] The post Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, and lot of that is due to their lack of production on offense. While they have all the skill to succeed, the offensive line has been abysmal early on in the year. Burrow has […] The post Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans

A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach

There have been a number of various coaches linked to the Nebraska football head coaching job. But Scott Frost’s replacement has yet to be announced. However, a top candidate emerged on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Bill O’Brien has been listed as a top candidate for the job. O’Brien and Trev Alberts reportedly have a connection […] The post Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
