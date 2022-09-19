Read full article on original website
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH becomes first ProMedica Hospital to Utilize Gastric Electrical Stimulator
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has announced they have pioneered a new technology that will help to enhance quality of life and decrease symptoms for patients with severe stomach issues. Doctor John Carr recently performed a neurostimulator implantation procedure using the Enterra II Neurostimulator device. The...
Kyle Miller steps down from UC School Board, vacancy posted by the district
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – There is a vacancy on the Union City School Board of Education after Kyle Miller stepped down during the board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. Miller decided to leave the board after serving for over three years because he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Mendon man accused of shooting at police arraigned on 12 charges in St. Joseph County
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Mendon man who is accused of shooting at police officers last weekend is now facing 12 charges in St. Joseph County. Terrell Lamont Reese was arraigned on Tuesday in St. Joseph County District Court on three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearm charges.
Coldwater woman transported to PCRH after crash at Jonesville and Marshall Roads
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate a late Saturday afternoon crash involving injury at Jonesville and Marshall Roads. They say the crash involved a small SUV and a Jeep Cherokee. Deputies found both SUVs in the north west corner of the intersection, with the Jeep in a ditch.
Bronson water tank shut down for at least a month for interior painting
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Interior painting for the City of Bronson’s water tower got underway on Monday which means it will be shut down for at least the next month. City Manager Brandon Mersman says a temporary pressure tank has been installed to keep the system pressurized. During...
Downtown Coldwater Four Corners Park re-dedicated
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The renovated Four Corners Parks was formally re-dedicated on Saturday morning. The short program included a ribbing cutting. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker said renovating the Four Corners Park was discussed for over a decade. The last renovation took place in the early 1970’s as...
Franks sent to prison following choking incident last November
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Bronson man who was charged in connection with the choking of a woman in his South Matteson Street apartment last November was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to three charges.
Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
Commissioners to take action next week on tower lease termination
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to take formal action next Tuesday on the termination of a tower lease agreement with the Branch Intermediate School District. Commissioner Jon Houtz pointed out during last week’s work session the County is no longer in need...
Five youngsters among those injured as vehicle rear ends stopped trash hauler
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Six persons including five juveniles were injured Tuesday morning in Hillsdale County when their vehicle crashed into a Republic Services trash hauler near the Camden-Frontier Schools. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on West Montgomery Road between...
Six arrested, five police officers injured during Albion Festival of the Forks fracas
ALBION, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Festival of the Forks in downtown Albion was disrupted Saturday night when Albion Public Safety officers were attacked by several individuals. At least five officers suffered minor injuries in the incident while six people, including some juveniles, were arrested. According to a statement from...
Two suspects in numerous crimes enter into plea agreements
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 entered into plea agreements with prosecutors on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 35-year-old Jason Work entered no contest pleas to third degree...
