Bronson, MI

Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
Downtown Coldwater Four Corners Park re-dedicated

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The renovated Four Corners Parks was formally re-dedicated on Saturday morning. The short program included a ribbing cutting. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker said renovating the Four Corners Park was discussed for over a decade. The last renovation took place in the early 1970’s as...
Franks sent to prison following choking incident last November

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Bronson man who was charged in connection with the choking of a woman in his South Matteson Street apartment last November was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to three charges.
Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
Commissioners to take action next week on tower lease termination

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to take formal action next Tuesday on the termination of a tower lease agreement with the Branch Intermediate School District. Commissioner Jon Houtz pointed out during last week’s work session the County is no longer in need...
Two suspects in numerous crimes enter into plea agreements

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 entered into plea agreements with prosecutors on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 35-year-old Jason Work entered no contest pleas to third degree...
