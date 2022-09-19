ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Schilling
2d ago

I am so tired of this family's bickering and B.S. For God's sake, Harry is his son. King Charles should have been kicked to the curb by the Queen for his infidelity to Princess Diana. He seems to forget that he wasn't.

Felicia Valderaz
2d ago

Damn Charles this is your don who served in your military and the queens grandson. Let him participate. No one said a damn thing when you were cheating on Princess Diana. They all looked the other way.

Susan Comer
2d ago

Prince Harry you is right to leave that corrupt place. I am so sorry that you have to go through this mess during your grandma’s funeral. That’s not right what your father is doing right now during this bad times during the funeral.

