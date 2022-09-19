Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Tom Hanks Once Returned His Oscars Back to the Academy
Tom Hanks once revealed he had to return his Oscars to the Academy years after winning the coveted prizes.
ComicBook
Elvis Director Reveals Why He Won't Release 4-Hour Director's Cut Yet
One of the most buzzed-about films of this year might be Elvis, with the Baz Luhrmann-helmed drama having an impressive run when it debuted at the box office earlier this summer. The film offers a whirlwind look at the life of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his toxic dynamic with Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) — and as it turns out, there's still more of that story left to be explored. When Elvis was originally released, Luhrmann hinted that he originally shot four hours of footage, which ultimately resulted in the 2 hour and 39 minute-long finished movie. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Luhrmann addressed the possibility of him releasing the extended cut on the HBO Max streaming service — and revealed that he's too "tired" for it to happen right away.
Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’
Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
‘The Shootist’ Director Accused John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart of ‘Not Trying Hard Enough’ on Set
John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart co-starred in 'The Shootist,' where director Don Siegel accused them of 'not trying hard enough.'
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep
No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
NYLON
Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie
Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
Popculture
Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
Will There Be a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel? Only If Tom Cruise Wants One
Point of view: You’ve just finished streaming Top Gun: Maverick on demand, and you’re crying because the legacy of Goose lives on through Rooster. Also, you’re wondering, “When the heck does the Top Gun: Maverick sequel come out?”. We know you have a need for speed,...
CNET
'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer Revealed, Harrison Ford Says It 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford is bringing Indiana Jones back for a fifth movie adventure on June 30, 2023. Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday. The trailer hasn't yet...
Popculture
Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke
Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair's Performance Brings Tears to Everyone's Eyes
Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off on Monday night. Celebrity contestants such as Wayne Brady and Shangela did incredibly well, but one individual, in particular — Selma Blair — had the most touching performance of the night. In fact, Blair's performance alongside partner Sasha Farber brought tears to fans' eyes.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
