Packers 27, Bears 10: Breakdown of Green Bay's Week 2 win
With Sunday’s win in primetime, the Green Bay Packers have now won seven in a row against the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers and the offense scored three touchdowns in a 27-10 win over Chicago and looked much more in sync than they did last week. Green Bay’s pass defense also produced a much better performance as they held the Bears to just 48 total yards through the air.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp
You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
ESB explains why Fields didn't hit him for wide-open TD vs. Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields threw the ball only 11 times Sunday night in the Bears’ deflating 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Bears trailed by 17 at halftime and needed Fields to generate big plays in the second half to get them back into the game. An opportunity presented itself on the Bears’ first third down of the second half, but Fields failed to pull the trigger.
NFL analyst burns Packers with hilarious analogy
Colin Cowherd made a comical analogy to the Packers after their Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which resulted in a 27-10 win. For the Packers, this week was a cookie-cutter chapter in the NFL's book, according to Cowherd. "They play a good team [Minnesota Vikings]. They get whacked....
Packers beat Bears in Week 2: Player of the game, play of the game
The Green Bay Packers used 237 total yards from Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, two touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and a handful of big defensive stops down the stretch to beat the Chicago Bears for a seventh consecutive time and even the team’s record at 1-1 through two games in 2022.
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNPs at Bears practice
The Bears were without one of the biggest names at Wednesday’s practice. Roquan Smith did not participate with a hip injury. He was not seen on the practice field either. Velus Jones Jr. was also a DNP after missing practice last Thursday and Friday, as well. Jones Jr. stretched with the team on Wednesday, but then went back into the team’s training facilities. The rookie wide receiver has battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and has yet to make his regular season debut.
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 2 loss vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears suffered another brutal defeat to the Green Bay Packers, which marks their seventh straight loss in the rivalry. After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters. It was another embarrassing showing on prime-time, where Chicago is looking to recoup heading into a somewhat easier two-game slate.
Justin Fields clarifies comments about Bears fans
Justin Fields wants to set the record straight: He never meant to disrespect fans after the Bears lost to the Packers on Sunday Night Football. “I'd like to address this now to get everything cleared up,” Fields said. “There was a thing I said on Sunday after the game where I said the fans don’t put in work. First off, I was frustrated after the game. No. 1, I didn’t want to talk to you guys. I wasn’t in the mood to come and talk to you guys. So, I should’ve done a better job of explaining what I meant by that. What I meant by that is I'm talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game.”
Luke Getsy had a plan for the Bears' rushing attack
If there's one thing the Bears did successfully during Sunday night's 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was rushing the ball. The Bears ran for 180 yards on Sunday night. David Montgomery (122 rushing yards) handled most of the workload, while Khalil Herbert (38 rushing yards) and Justin Fields (20) cleaned up the rest.
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
Report: Anonymous 49ers admit team is better with Jimmy G
The 49ers find themselves in an awkward position. San Francisco already was all-in on the 2022 NFL season with second-year quarterback Trey Lance running the show. But with the 22-year-old ruled out for the season with an ankle injury and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the starter under center, is the team in a better position to win?
Guardians pitcher wants to 'close this thing out'
The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a dominant stretch of baseball. They've won 12 of their last 15 games, with four of those wins coming against a divisional opponent in the Minnesota Twins. The Guardians are as confident as ever heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
Trevis Gipson records two early sacks on Aaron Rodgers
Trevis Gipson is making an impression on Aaron Rodgers. Gipson recorded two early sacks on Rodgers, muscling past Pro-Bowl left tackle Elgton Jenkins for each of his two sacks. Gipson recorded the second one with a controversial no-call on Jenkins for holding. Robert Quinn added a sack of his own in the first half.
Lucas Patrick back snapping footballs at practice
The moment Bears fans (and probably the Bears too, to be honest) has finally arrived. At Wednesday’s practice, Lucas Patrick was snapping a football once again. Patrick was seen without the big cast on his snapping hand for the first time, although he appeared to still have his hand wrapped in some protective tape. Now the team will wait to see how his hand responds to getting back to snapping for the first time since the early stages of Training Camp.
Fields puts Bears over self by trusting team's offensive vision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. --- If Justin Fields is frustrated by the Bears' play-calling in their 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he's not showing it. The second-year quarterback was adamant after the Week 2 defeat that he had no issues throwing only 11 passes and registering 17 dropbacks. He fully trusts the Bears, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Do Bears 'trust' Fields to throw more after loss vs. Packers?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The 2022 Bears' season is all about the growth and development of quarterback Justin Fields. General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Eberflus would like to exit the 2022 campaign knowing for sure if Fields is their franchise signal-caller or not. The lack of...
Week 2 winners, losers: 49ers' odd Jimmy G offseason justified
What an encore performance. After an exciting start to the 2022 NFL season last week, we witnessed a heartbreaking injury, a couple of stunning fourth-quarter comebacks and already have a contender for the best touchdown celebration of the year. And it's only Week 2. It’s time to declare winners and...
What's the NFL record for passing touchdowns in a game?
The Baltimore Ravens looked well on their way to a victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. With by far the best game of his young NFL career, Tua Tagovailoa powered the Dolphins to an improbable 42-38 comeback victory at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. After falling behind 35-14...
