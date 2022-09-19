Justin Fields wants to set the record straight: He never meant to disrespect fans after the Bears lost to the Packers on Sunday Night Football. “I'd like to address this now to get everything cleared up,” Fields said. “There was a thing I said on Sunday after the game where I said the fans don’t put in work. First off, I was frustrated after the game. No. 1, I didn’t want to talk to you guys. I wasn’t in the mood to come and talk to you guys. So, I should’ve done a better job of explaining what I meant by that. What I meant by that is I'm talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO