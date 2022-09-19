ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Walk Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

By Nicole Massabrook
Prince William and Princess Kate‘s eldest two children will attend Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral and walk in the procession. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The order of service for the Monday, September 19, funeral was released the evening before the Westminster Abbey service. Per the program, all attendees will stand as the procession of the coffin enters the iconic house of worship, and Her Majesty‘s coffin will be followed by her descendants.

First will be King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. Then comes Princess Anne and husband Sir Tim Laurence followed by Prince Andrew. The Duke of York will walk solo ahead of Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Behind the late monarch’s four children and their spouses will be William and Kate, both 40. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will be followed by their kids, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. Prince Louis, 4, was not on the list for the procession. Their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will follow them.

After the queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren will the Princess Royal’s son, Peter Phillips, followed by David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon and son of Elizabeth’s late sister Princess Margaret.

Rounding out the family segment of the procession will be the queen’s first cousins: Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, were in the U.K. when Her Majesty’s health declined and the BetterUp CIO rushed to her bedside. He did not arrive before her death on September 8. She was 96.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected,” Harry wrote in a September 12 statement. “Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”

The Invictus Games Founder continued: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

The Archewell founders stepped down as senior royals in 2020 which has complicated their role in the mourning period. For the Wednesday, September 14, procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, Harry wore a morning suit while William, Charles, Anne and Edward donned their military uniforms. Harry was stripped of his ceremonial military titles when he stepped down from royal duties. As a result, Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that he would not wear his uniforms for Elizabeth’s funeral events, but the decision was reversed amid backlash.

Harry served 10 years in the armed forces and completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He was able to wear his uniform while the queen’s grandchildren stood vigil at the queen’s coffin on Saturday, September 17. However, his grandmother’s initials were removed from his dress uniform.

News Lover
2d ago

Click bait title. Of course they would walk ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan. Prince William is head of Prince Harry as well as Prince Williams’s kids. 🙄

CandyCrushLover
2d ago

That's because it's in order of succession to the throne. William is first in line. Then his 3 children. Then Harry. Then Harry's children. There's no conspiracy.

Karen Preyer
2d ago

I wish the media would stop focusing on royal family comparisons. The Queen is dead. Have some respect.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

