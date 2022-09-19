Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Instant Reaction to Blake Nichelson Commitment
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got a big boost late Tuesday evening when four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committed to FSU over the Oregon Ducks. Nichelson, who plays both ways in high school was a priority target for the Noles at a position of need and could portend...
footballscoop.com
Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after an in-game medical incident
During their season opener vs North Carolina back in late August, Florida A&M assistant James Spady suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose his vision. After the game, he was taken to UNC Memorial hospital where he spent a week in the intensive care unit before eventually being released on September 5th.
Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3
The Seminoles and Johnny Wilson popped up on Herbstreit's radar after a thrilling performance on Friday night.
uoflcardgame.com
Sense of urgency missing against Florida State
One can’t help but dislike sportswriters and sportscasters who try to play coach and over-analyze what has happened in football games. However one had to take issue with Coach Scott Satterfield’s assessment of his team’s effort in the latest loss. “I think our kids played hard, they...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) who have started the 2022 season on a hot streak of blow-out wins and road games as underdogs and favorites, will now look ahead to face the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) at home this upcoming Saturday for their second conference game of the year.
thefamuanonline.com
Three finalists for FAMU athletic director
The abrupt resignation of Florida A&M University Athletic Director Kortne Gosha in April is only one of many reasons why FAMU’s athletic department has been in the headlines this year. Michael Smith was named interim athletic director following Gosha’s departure. According to famuathletics.com, this is Smith’s third time in...
Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators Monday Press Conference
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State moved to 3-0 on the season with a 35-31 win over Louisville. The Seminoles overcame a slew of injuries to complete a second-half comeback behind tremendous performances from WR Johnny Wilson and reserve QB Tate Rodemaker. Now FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) turns its attention to Boston College (1-2, 0-1 ACC). Mike Norvell, as well as offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis, meet with local on Monday at 11:30 to recap the Louisville win and preview BC. Plus, injury updates.
thefamuanonline.com
Some students denied free tickets for football game
Football season is one of the most anticipated times of the year at Florida A&M University. The football games are a time for students to show their Rattler pride. FAMU’s student section is usually packed from top to bottom, side to side. However, at the last home game against Albany State, the rain wasn’t the only thing stopping Bragg Memorial Stadium from being packed. Many students were unable to secure a free student ticket.
WCTV
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
Gadsden inmates provided with new career opportunity
The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with Tallahassee Community College to provide inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center with another chance.
Cairo, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WCTV
“I had no idea what MS was”: Tallahassee woman recalls stunning diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Natasha Acoff remembers it like it was yesterday. She woke up on Easter morning in 2014, and the whole left side of her body was numb. She knew the next day something was terribly wrong. “I got up and headed to work, and I’m traveling through...
thefamuanonline.com
One dead after crash on FAMU campus
Students at Florida A&M University believe that a man was killed this morning in what school officials are calling a “traffic incident” on the edge of. The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed the fatality, and added that the deceased was not a FAMU student. At 9:07 a.m. today, FAMU...
INSIDE LOOK: FSU using $20M from local tax dollars for stadium safety upgrades
Florida State University is using $20 million from local tax dollars for stadium safety upgrades.
WCTV
Tallahassee park dedicated to local African American community leader
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In recognition of her countless years of dedicated service to the preservation of African American history, the city of Tallahassee honored Althemese Pemberton Barnes Tuesday by dedicating a park in her honor. Several dozen members of the Tallahassee community, including city leaders, were in attendance to...
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
WCTV
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: September 20, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane FIONA is getting stronger and that’s likely to continue as it moves N in the W Atlantic near the Bahamas. The current path will bring it near Bermuda later this week, and now the cone gets near the Canadian Maritimes this coming weekend. It will be much weaker and near the end of its life-span by the time it gets up there.
wtxl.com
Tropical Storm Gaston swirls in open waters of northern Atlantic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Gaston continues its northeasterly path Wednesday evening in the central North Atlantic. Gaston was about 700 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving -northeast at 14 mph, based on statistics from the National Hurricane Center. Peak wind speeds are 65 mph.
WCTV
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
WCJB
Quincy traffic update
Teen accused of trying to bring loaded gun into football game in Bay Minette. Alabama Supreme Court says escaping from work release is a felony. Mat-Su Convention and Visitor’s Bureau awarded $6.7M grant to build new visitor’s center. Updated: 7 minutes ago. After a recession and pandemic paused...
