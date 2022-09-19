TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane FIONA is getting stronger and that’s likely to continue as it moves N in the W Atlantic near the Bahamas. The current path will bring it near Bermuda later this week, and now the cone gets near the Canadian Maritimes this coming weekend. It will be much weaker and near the end of its life-span by the time it gets up there.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO