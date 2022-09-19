Wall Street Journal tells nation New Orleans is murder capital

The headline in the Wall Street Journal reads, "New Orleans Has America’s No. 1 Murder Rate. ‘We’re in a Crisis.’"

The nationally (and worldwide) distributed article reports that "violent crime has overwhelmed the city’s police and is motivating some residents and business owners to leave."

It is a detailing of individual residents and business owners' fears amid surging violence in the city as the New Orleans Police Department keeps falling to historically smaller levels.

The Journal tells the story of a New Orleans pharmacy owner who keeps an assault-style rifle on hand to protect himself and his business.

"New Orleans had the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with about 41 homicides per 100,000 residents," according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

For comparison, the WSJ said that the homicide rate was 11.5 in Chicago, 4.8 in Los Angeles and 2.4 per 100,000 in New York City.

The article also points out that the city has about 50% to 60% of the officers it needs.

It goes on to tells the story of a restaurant owner who witnessed an armed carjacking in which NOPD refused to chase the suspect and advised the victim to get his own gun for protection.

The WSJ share accounts of police officers and residents who are moving away from New Orleans because they don't feel safe.

