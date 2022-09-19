ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Countryfile's Hamza Yassin claims dyslexia will only boost his success on Strictly dancefloor as photographic memory helps him remember steps

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Countryfile cameraman Hamza Yassin has claimed his dyslexia will only boost his success on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 32-year-old, who will compete on the BBC dancing show upon its return later this month, described his learning difficulty as 'a gift' that might help him remember his steps.

According to The Mirror, he said: 'I think in 3D, I think in pictures, I have a photographic memory and that is all due to my dyslexia. l truly believe my dyslexia is my gift and I am the man I am now because of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRhBz_0i0qhHyM00
Woohoo! Countryfile cameraman Hamza Yassin has claimed his dyslexia will only boost his success on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing

'If I can connect with one struggling kid who thinks he or she is not going to be anybody, if that kid can say, "Look at Hamza, he has dyslexia but he is living his dream, I'd be happy."'

The photography whizz added: 'If I can do it anyone can. Dyslexia is not a hindrance, it is a gift.'

At the age of eight, Hamza and his medic parents left Sudan for the UK after the Royal College of Medicine extended an invitation for them to practise there.

When a teacher recognised his dyslexia, she set up support, which allowed Hamza to turn around both his life and his grades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqIu8_0i0qhHyM00
Hopeful: The 32-year-old, who will compete on the BBC dancing show upon its return later this month, described his learning difficulty as 'a gift' that might help him remember his steps

He later earned an honorary master of science degree to go with his 2011 degree in zoology with conservation and a subsequent master's in biological photography and imaging.

The pre-recorded launch show, which was originally set to air on September 17, has been postponed until Friday September 24, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The United Kingdom was placed in a period of mourning on September 8 after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's passing, with much of BBC's schedule filled with rolling coverage of events leading to her funeral on September 19.

Strictly launch show, which was filmed on September 7, will see this year's celebrity contestants discover their professional partners for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfT0j_0i0qhHyM00
Optimistic: He said: 'I think in 3D, I think in pictures, I have a photographic memory and that is all due to my dyslexia. l truly believe my it is my gift and I am the man I am now because of it'

The couples have been in training ahead of their debut performance, which will be a single day after the launch, in its planned slot on September 24.

Government guidance has stated that entertainment events are under no obligation to be cancelled or postponed occasions during the mourning period, though it has been heavily suggested as a mark of respect.

It comes just a week after the first trailer for this year's Strictly was released, showing this year's professional dancers.

This series has also seen the introduction of four new professionals, European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puqiB_0i0qhHyM00
Inspiration: He added: The photography whizz added: 'If I can do it anyone can. Dyslexia is not a hindrance, it is a gift'

This series will be the first in three years to be broadcast without Covid measures, which forced bosses to introduce restrictions including 'bubbles' for training and limited audience numbers.

Series 20 of Strictly will see its stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week this year.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services’.

The anniversary show is also set to feature two special routines by the professionals – one will honour the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crashing’ some flagship shows.

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will return to the judging panel, after Bruno Tonioli confirmed in July he had permanently left the show.

Bruno was unable to appear on the past two series due to his filming commitments in the US and Covid restrictions, with former professional Anton joining the panel in his place last year.

Bruno told MailOnline that he had found juggling the British show and its American variant Dancing With The Stars shows too taxing, saying: 'Well I always will miss it, it's my family, but I mean we'll always be friends and you never know what's going to happen.'

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Friday, September 23, followed by the first live show on September 24.

STRICTLY COME DANCING 2022: WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS?

KYM MARSH

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: 'I'm so delighted that this year they have! I'm a huge fan of the show and can't believe I'm going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.'

RICHIE ANDERSON

Age: 34

Profession: Radio presenter

Richie says: 'This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world!'

ELLIE SIMMONDS

Age: 27

Profession: Former athlete

Ellie says: 'To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it's going to so much fun.'

TYLER WEST

Age: 26

Profession: Radio DJ

Tyler says: 'It's a show that means so much to me and my family and I can't wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.'

ELLIE TAYLOR

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: 'Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022!'

TONY ADAMS MBE

Age: 55

Profession: Retired footballer and manager

Tony says: 'To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes'

JAMES BYE

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says 'I'm not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes - in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it's an honour to be asked and I'm going to give it my best shot.'

HELEN SKELTON

Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio broadcaster

Helen says: 'I'm really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can't wait for me to get started'

WILL MELLOR

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: 'I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about. This is also my Mum's favourite show and she's had a really tough few years so I'm doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!'

KAYE ADAMS

Age: 59

Profession: Television presenter

Kaye says: 'I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and i can't think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!'

JAYDE ADAMS

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says: 'I've been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I'm watching myself in a dream and I can't believe I've manifested this.'

MATT GOSS

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: 'I've been reclusive, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought, it's time for me to come home and get out of my own way'

MOLLY RAINFORD

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Molly says: 'I already know it's gonna be an experience of a lifetime and I can't wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I'll be sharing it with.'

FLEUR EAST

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

Fleur says: 'I'm equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year's Strictly line up. I'm excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.'

HAMZA YASSIN

Age: 35

Profession: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

Hamza says: 'I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.'

