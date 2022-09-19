ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Providence, LA

Fischer House: Historic Lake Providence mansion listed on National Register

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luV6L_0i0qh5St00

A historic East Carroll Parish mansion has served multiple uses for the past century.

The Fischer House, located at 15 Lake Street, notable for its open floor plan, once served as a private residence and later social gathering spot for citizens in Lake Providence.

The floor plan is largely open with a great corner room connecting to a rear hall which takes up over a third of the floor plan area. The room features an elaborate board and batten stained wainscoting, a parquet floor, a heavy milled cornice, and large wainscoted ceiling panels. Some years after the house was built, a massive brick segmental arch fireplace was added with a heavy brick mantel shelf and a tapering medieval style flue. This fireplace, together with the dark wood walls and thirteen-foot ceiling gives the room the character of a medieval hall.

Apart from this large room, the main story is occupied by bedrooms and a kitchen. Most of the rooms have plate glass which go to the floor. The sixty- and seventy-foot galleries are composed of catalogue ordered, machined, Ionic columns of a type similar to those used in furniture of the time.

The present owners eventually enclosed the lower level of the house so as to form a ground story. Appropriate landscaping was installed as to obscure this work as much as possible. Originally there was a front staircase, but this was removed due to decay.

The main living space, with its dark wooden wainscoting and massive fireplace, is one of the most impressive interiors in the area. It also occupies an important place in the history of Louisiana architecture because it represents the culmination of late 19th century and early 20 century tendency towards openness of floor plan. In Queen Anne houses, large sliding doors were frequently used to open living rooms, halls and parlors into one another, so as to unify public areas. The Fischer House went beyond this, eliminating the walls entirely, and creating a truly open floor plan.

For subscribersOld East Carroll Parish Courthouse one of state's most endangered historic places

The house was built in 1905 by Joseph L. Fischer, the owner of a local lumber company. He purchased the site in 1904 from the Providence Land Company. Fischer and his family resided in the house until 1920, when due to business reverse he sold it to Walter Pittman. The house remained in the hands of the Fischer family until 1929, when they sold it to the Lake Providence American Legionnaires. For the next nine years, the house was the scene of many of the community's social gatherings, including Legion functions, Rotary meetings, wedding receptions, bachelor dinners, and dances.

In 1938, the Pittman family reacquired the home and retained it until 1968, when James Stewart Pittman, Jr. sold it to some local developers. Soon after, the property was purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Philip Brown.

The lake front of the property became a public swim area with a pier for public fishing.

