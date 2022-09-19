ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Dylan Alcott makes a self-conscious confession about moment he made the Queen giggle - as he admits he was rendered speechless by funeral invite

By Padraig Collins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Dylan Alcott, the 2022 Australian of the Year, has spoken movingly about the moment he made Queen Elizabeth laugh in the final months of her life.

The tennis legend also said he's humbled to be among 10 Australians chosen to attend the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Last May, Mr Alcott was one of the last Australians to speak with the Queen in a video call that went viral for one great moment.

'I made Her Majesty laugh. I had too many bad jokes. Not sure if they're sympathy laughs or legit,' he said from London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Z43J_0i0qgqtA00
Dylan Alcott (picture in London) has spoken movingly about the moment he made the Queen laugh

'I think I said something like... she asked me why I retired and I said I got sick and tired of beating people from England at Wimbledon.

'She had a giggle. And she was just... she really listened. She was present. Imagine who she talks to, every day, all day for her whole life,' he told the Today show.

Mr Alcott said he was delighted to have had the opportunity to speak with the Queen.

'In that moment, yeah, we had a really good chat and that was something that was very special for me, my family.

'And then obviously to be invited by the palace and the Australian government (to the funeral) off the back of that chat.'

Mr Alcott was then briefly lost for words.

'Yeah, look at me. I don't even know, I don't even know what to say about it.

'Yeah, definitely pretty humbled to have been here and lucky to have that opportunity, obviously so close to when she passed away.'

In that conversation, Mr Alcott also told her Majesty the reason he 'gets up in the morning' is to change people's perceptions of disability and what the Australian of the Year award has meant to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxZRS_0i0qgqtA00
Queen Elizabeth II is pictured laughing at a joke made by Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott

'I get emotional talking about it to be honest,' he said.

'When I was a young kid I used to hate myself, your Majesty.

'If I thought anybody in a wheelchair - let alone myself - would be Australian of the Year, I wouldn't have believed you.

'When I told my mum that I was getting to meet you, she cried.'

Also in attendance for that video call in May was the Governor-General of Australia David Hurley and other Australians of the Year: Valmai Dempsey, Dr Daniel Nour and Shanna Whan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqbdJ_0i0qgqtA00
During their meeting 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott (pictured with his partner Chantell Otten) made the Queen giggle after joking that she 'wouldn't be happy' at his victories over British tennis players

Mr Hurley pointed out that the day of their meeting - May 9 - was the 34th anniversary of when the Queen visited Canberra in 1988 to open Parliament House.

'Indeed, trying to avoid that bit of water,' the Queen recalled.

'Yes, down the front there,' Mr Hurley replied.

'Well, no, inside,' the Queen corrected him. 'I don't know whether it's still there but there's a little pond inside.'

'I wondered how many people had fallen into it.'

