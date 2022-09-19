Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls tennis team celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 win over Stebbins in MVL action. The Lady Trojans improved to 12-4 overall and 6-2 in the MVL. Troy honored seniors Josie Romick, Olivia Johnston, Katie Bertke and Savannah Swanson. In singles, Nina Short defeated Lena...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East volleyball gets past Covington in five sets in TRC showdown
COVINGTON — The volleyball matchup between TRC unbeatens Miami East and Covington more than lived up to the hype Tuesday. In a match where the play was at a district or regional level all night, the Vikings (9-2, 7-0) outlasted the Buccs (8-2, 6-1) 28-26, 26-28, 25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9.
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Sports Roundup
VERSAILLES — The Troy volleyball team ran into a strong Versailles team Saturday, losing 25-21, 25-20, 25-17. Kasey Sager had 11 kills and five blocks for Troy and Hannah Duff added six kills and 13 digs. Ellie Fogarty had 12 assists and 12 digs and Kayla Huber added nine...
miamivalleytoday.com
Week 6 TRC Football Preview
The Milton-Union football team will look to keep rolling when it travels to Miami East Friday night in Three Rivers Conference action. The Bulldogs are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the TRC, while East is 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the TRC. Quarterback Nate Morter has completed 33 of 58...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Special Olympics softball team takes 3rd at State
SANDUSKY — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won bronze medals at the Special Olympics Ohio State Tournament on Sept. 10, 2022, at Sports Force Parks Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky. The team traveled with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer coaches, Connie Teserovich, Keira Teserovich and Kristie...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East FFA hosts Farm Safety Day
CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East FFA club celebrated Farm Safety Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, driving tractors to school and hosting a special presentation for second graders in recognition of National Farm Safety Week. “We decided to do Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Farm Safety...
miamivalleytoday.com
Schools address state report cards
MIAMI COUNTY — Report cards for school districts across Ohio were released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education for the 2021-22 academic school year. Each district received a number rating for five components on the grade card. The Ohio Department of Education rated each district on:. • Achievement...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
miamivalleytoday.com
Shively Funeral homes to become part of Vernon family
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
miamivalleytoday.com
Mum Festival returns to Tipp City Park
TIPP CITY — The annual Tipp City Mum Festival is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-25, with plenty of events and sales for the weekend. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums: A Celebration of the 90s.”. “We’re excited that we’ve had a lot of community support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua St. Boniface Oktoberfest held this weekend
PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled Sept. 23-24 on the parish grounds, Miami Street and South Downing Streets. The 10th annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance and children’s activities. Cabbage roll dinners, including cabbage roll, mashed...
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
miamivalleytoday.com
Robinson Branch YMCA to host Saturday Night Live
TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering Saturday Night Live from 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8th. Arrival will start around 5:30 p.m. at the front desk. Gym games and bounce house will start at 6 p.m. followed by swimming and a pizza party. Pick-up will start at 8:45 p.m.
miamivalleytoday.com
PAC Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20
PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
wnewsj.com
Going down: First of 3 blighted houses
WILMINGTON — The demolition of three houses in the City of Wilmington got underway Wednesday beginning at 139 A St. by Young’s Excavating & Lawncare. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant — received by the Clinton County Land Bank/Regional Planning Commission — as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential and commercial buildings.
Comments / 0