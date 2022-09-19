ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 win over Stebbins in MVL action. The Lady Trojans improved to 12-4 overall and 6-2 in the MVL. Troy honored seniors Josie Romick, Olivia Johnston, Katie Bertke and Savannah Swanson. In singles, Nina Short defeated Lena...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East volleyball gets past Covington in five sets in TRC showdown

COVINGTON — The volleyball matchup between TRC unbeatens Miami East and Covington more than lived up to the hype Tuesday. In a match where the play was at a district or regional level all night, the Vikings (9-2, 7-0) outlasted the Buccs (8-2, 6-1) 28-26, 26-28, 25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9.
COVINGTON, OH
Weekend Sports Roundup

Weekend Sports Roundup

VERSAILLES — The Troy volleyball team ran into a strong Versailles team Saturday, losing 25-21, 25-20, 25-17. Kasey Sager had 11 kills and five blocks for Troy and Hannah Duff added six kills and 13 digs. Ellie Fogarty had 12 assists and 12 digs and Kayla Huber added nine...
TROY, OH
Week 6 TRC Football Preview

Week 6 TRC Football Preview

The Milton-Union football team will look to keep rolling when it travels to Miami East Friday night in Three Rivers Conference action. The Bulldogs are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the TRC, while East is 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the TRC. Quarterback Nate Morter has completed 33 of 58...
CASSTOWN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Special Olympics softball team takes 3rd at State

SANDUSKY — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won bronze medals at the Special Olympics Ohio State Tournament on Sept. 10, 2022, at Sports Force Parks Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky. The team traveled with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer coaches, Connie Teserovich, Keira Teserovich and Kristie...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East FFA hosts Farm Safety Day

CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East FFA club celebrated Farm Safety Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, driving tractors to school and hosting a special presentation for second graders in recognition of National Farm Safety Week. “We decided to do Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Farm Safety...
CASSTOWN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Schools address state report cards

MIAMI COUNTY — Report cards for school districts across Ohio were released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education for the 2021-22 academic school year. Each district received a number rating for five components on the grade card. The Ohio Department of Education rated each district on:. • Achievement...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Shively Funeral homes to become part of Vernon family

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
URBANA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Mum Festival returns to Tipp City Park

TIPP CITY — The annual Tipp City Mum Festival is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-25, with plenty of events and sales for the weekend. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums: A Celebration of the 90s.”. “We’re excited that we’ve had a lot of community support...
TIPP CITY, OH
NewsBreak
Sports
consistentlycurious.com

19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio

Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua St. Boniface Oktoberfest held this weekend

PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled Sept. 23-24 on the parish grounds, Miami Street and South Downing Streets. The 10th annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance and children’s activities. Cabbage roll dinners, including cabbage roll, mashed...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Robinson Branch YMCA to host Saturday Night Live

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering Saturday Night Live from 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8th. Arrival will start around 5:30 p.m. at the front desk. Gym games and bounce house will start at 6 p.m. followed by swimming and a pizza party. Pick-up will start at 8:45 p.m.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

PAC Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20

PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in...
PIQUA, OH
golfcourseindustry.com

Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility

Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Going down: First of 3 blighted houses

WILMINGTON — The demolition of three houses in the City of Wilmington got underway Wednesday beginning at 139 A St. by Young’s Excavating & Lawncare. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant — received by the Clinton County Land Bank/Regional Planning Commission — as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential and commercial buildings.
WILMINGTON, OH

