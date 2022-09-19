ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
Texans Worked Out Three Players

Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
Texans C Justin Britt moved to non-football illness list

The Houston Texans placed starting center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Britt missed Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Lovie Smith had told reporters Britt was away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 31-year-old is in his eighth season and his second...
