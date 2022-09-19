ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Maher kick lifts Rush, Cowboys over Burrow, Bengals, 20-17

By SCHUYLER DIXON
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YI6XZ_0i0qfSw300

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Cooper Rush had no choice but to smile as he embraced offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the winning kick for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott’s backup now has a 2-0 career record filling in, with winning drives on his final possession both times. That was enough to let the emotion flow for the normally stoic Rush, at least for a few moments.

“It’s actually exciting to see him be excited after he won a game,” coach Mike McCarthy after a 20-17 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday. “To get a charge out of it because he is so, so consistent.”

Rush led the drive to Brett Maher's 50-yard field goal as time expired, and the Cowboys held on after losing a two-touchdown halftime lead.

Joe Burrow got the defending AFC champion Bengals even at 17-17 by leading a 19-play, 83-yard drive in the fourth quarter, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins and finding Tyler Boyd for the 2-point conversion.

Cincinnati (0-2) erased the same 17-3 deficit in the opener against Pittsburgh, only to miss two chances to win on a PAT kick in the final seconds of regulation and a short field goal in overtime of the 23-20 loss.

Now the Bengals are the first defending AFC champion to start 0-2 since 1999, when Denver was coming off consecutive Super Bowl victories and started 0-4 after John Elway retired.

“You just can’t let it affect you,” said defensive end Sam Hubbard, who had the only sack of Rush. “People look to you and your demeanor, how you handle yourself and all you can do is go back to work. And I’m excited to get back to work.”

After the Cowboys stopped the Bengals with about a minute remaining, Rush got the defending NFC East champs in range for Maher. This after his only previous NFL start last year, when the sixth-year pro threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minute of a 20-16 win at Minnesota.

Rush got the winning drive going with a 12-yard completion to Noah Brown, who had his first NFL touchdown on the opening drive and finished with a career-high 91 yards receiving. A 10-yarder to CeeDee Lamb put the Cowboys (1-1) in range for Maher, who kicked a 54-yarder in the first half.

“I felt like I put a good stroke on it to see it go in,” said Maher, a former Dallas kicker who rejoined the club late in training camp when both kickers competing for the job flopped. “It was just mayhem, to be honest with you.”

Prescott, who wore a headset with a long-sleeve shirt and frequently implored the crowd to make noise, just missed the one start last season with a strained calf. He will be out multiple games this time with a fracture near his right thumb.

Rush directed 75-yard touchdown drives on the first two possessions for Dallas after the Cowboys went without a TD in the opener against Tampa Bay. The Cowboys didn’t find the end zone again, but didn’t need to on the final possession after Trevon Diggs stopped Boyd 2 yards short on third-and-3, forcing a punt with 1:09 remaining.

“It got a little choppy, kinda got out of rhythm there in the third,” said Rush, who was 19 of 31 for 235 yards with a touchdown. “You just keep playing. When you're out there, that's all you're really thinking about is next play, next play, next play.”

The Cowboys sacked Burrow six times in the first three quarters after he went down seven times in the opener against the Steelers. But the revamped offensive line protected him well enough to help the Bengals get even.

On the tying drive that consumed nearly nine minutes, Burrow converted a fourth-and-6 with a completion to Ja’Marr Chase after three third-down conversions.

“We’d like to start faster, but the defenses that we’re getting earlier are always different than the ones that are on the film,” said Burrow, who was 24 of 36 for 199 yards with a touchdown. “That probably plays a part in it, but we’ve just got to do a better job of adjusting faster.”

TRY, TRY AGAIN

Tony Pollard had a 46-yard catch on a shovel pass, taking the ball from behind the line of scrimmage to just inches shy of the goal line on a play that was originally ruled at touchdown. He got the short carry for a 14-3 Dallas lead in the first quarter.

TWO-FER SACKS

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons had two sacks along with Dorance Armstrong for Dallas. Parsons has at least two sacks in five of the first 18 games of his career, joining Mark Anderson, Joey Bosa, Elvis Dumervil, Clay Matthews and Aldon Smith among players with five such games among their first 20.

INJURIES

Bengals TE Drew Sample was ruled out with a right knee injury after going down awkwardly on a tackle on a catch for a 4-yard loss in the second quarter. ... WR Tee Higgins played after being listed as questionable with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Bengals: At the New York Jets next Sunday. Cincinnati has lost 10 of its past 11 road games against the Jets.

Cowboys: The defending NFC East champs play their first division opponent, visiting the New York Giants (2-0) on Sept. 26.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update

In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox News

Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Win

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started in place of an injured Dak Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Rush, who was making his first home Cowboys start, led the NFC East franchise to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the win, Rush's wife, Lauryn, took to social media to weigh in. "Daddy,"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Impressive Dez Bryant News

Dez Bryant is no longer playing in the National Football League, but the former Dallas Cowboys star is still pretty close to his former team. On Sunday, Bryant was in attendance at the Cowboys vs. Bengals game. Bryant claims he made more than $30,000 on the last-second Dallas win. The...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Clay Matthews
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Controversial NFL Legend Brett Favre

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is under fire for a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has been getting crushed for the alleged welfare scheme that moved money away from people who need it the most.
NFL
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Week 3: TE rankings

It seems like we find ourselves in this exact position every fantasy football season: Seeking a late-round — or even mid-round — savior at tight end. Hoping someone, anyone emerges to help bolster a position in desperate need of consistent, reliable fantasy production outside of the top names.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Jets#American Football#Afc
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cooper Rush Helps Lead the Cowboys in Upset Win over the Bengals

Things have become interesting in Dallas. After week 1, the Cowboys lost the game and their starting quarterback in one fell swoop. Additionally, the Cowboys lost their starting LG McGovern and hybrid-safety Kearse to injuries as well. Slowly, things began to seem overwhelming and a season in shambles already, in steps Cooper Rush.
CINCINNATI, OH
960 The Ref

Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3

It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup takes 'full' reps Wednesday

Michael Gallup could be ready to assume his role as the Dallas Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver on Monday night. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup would practice without limitations on Wednesday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 2. "Michael Gallup will...
NFL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy