The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework

The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
The White House Publishes Guidelines for Regulating Digital Assets

The U.S President, Joe Biden has set up a new framework on how cryptocurrency will be traded and regulated in the U.S. The framework focuses on how cryptocurrency can be improved to perform a seamless transaction and also reduce crime that can occur from the use of digital assets amongst investors and the crypto space in general.
Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report

The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
A failed bank for former slaves should give crypto hucksters caution

In highlighting risks posed by crypto, the Biden administration drew particular attention to how the hype around digital currency could hurt underserved and minority communities. The Treasury Department underlined that warning by citing a tragedy that happened nearly 150 years ago: the 1874 collapse of Freedman’s Savings Bank, which was...
Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market

The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
Global crypto exchange Switchere to list BSV

Zug, Switzerland: 19 September 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is pleased to announce the listing of the Bitcoin SV native token, BSV, on the global exchange Switchere. From September 2022, people will be able to buy, sell and trade BSV, all from the convenience of their mobile devices or PCs. BSV joins a selective list of digital assets available on Switchere.
