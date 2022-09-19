Read full article on original website
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
blockchain.news
The White House Publishes Guidelines for Regulating Digital Assets
The U.S President, Joe Biden has set up a new framework on how cryptocurrency will be traded and regulated in the U.S. The framework focuses on how cryptocurrency can be improved to perform a seamless transaction and also reduce crime that can occur from the use of digital assets amongst investors and the crypto space in general.
coingeek.com
Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. After President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety...
CoinDesk
Biden’s Executive Order Produces Few Answers in Crypto Reports From US Treasury
Crypto firms have been eagerly awaiting a series of U.S. government reports they hoped would clarify what the Biden administration and regulators intend to do about digital assets. Most of the documents are out now, but the picture remains murky. However, one aspect is becoming increasingly clear: the federal government...
Defense One
CoinTelegraph
Majority of crypto exchange leadership should be comprised of citizens, say Indonesian regulators
Jerry Sambuaga, the deputy minister of Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade, has proposed a rule that would require the leadership at the country’s crypto exchanges to be more representative of its citizens. In a Tuesday parliamentary meeting that included Indonesian regulatory officials, a letter submitted by Sambuaga suggested several...
americanmilitarynews.com
coingeek.com
Australia: Senator introduces bill regulating digital assets, stablecoins and digital yuan
A senator in Australia has introduced a new bill that seeks to regulate digital assets, stablecoins, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), and the use of China’s digital yuan in the country. The bill, titled Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2022, was introduced by Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg. It will...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptos declined a day before the U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision. Insights: Should the Ethereum network be subject to U.S. securities law? That question is at the heart of an SEC case against crypto promoter Ian Balina. Catch the...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report
The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury Department Asks for Public Opinion on Potential Risks of Digital Assets
The U.S. Treasury Department is asking the public for their opinions on how to handle the potential risks of crypto assets. In a newly published document, the Treasury Department is asking the general population how they feel about the illicit use of crypto assets and what steps can be taken to curb them.
cryptobriefing.com
SEC Makes Bizarre Claim About U.S. Jurisdiction Over Ethereum in Court Filing
The SEC is suing crypto YouTuber Ian Balina for making undisclosed promotions of an Ethereum-based ICO-era crypto project, Sparkster. In its filing the SEC claimed that Ethereum transactions should be considered as taking place in the United States since there are more nodes in the U.S. than in any other country.
protocol.com
A failed bank for former slaves should give crypto hucksters caution
In highlighting risks posed by crypto, the Biden administration drew particular attention to how the hype around digital currency could hurt underserved and minority communities. The Treasury Department underlined that warning by citing a tragedy that happened nearly 150 years ago: the 1874 collapse of Freedman’s Savings Bank, which was...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market
The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
coingeek.com
Global crypto exchange Switchere to list BSV
Zug, Switzerland: 19 September 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is pleased to announce the listing of the Bitcoin SV native token, BSV, on the global exchange Switchere. From September 2022, people will be able to buy, sell and trade BSV, all from the convenience of their mobile devices or PCs. BSV joins a selective list of digital assets available on Switchere.
decrypt.co
Treasury Asks for Public Input to Shape Crypto Regulations—Including NFTs and DeFi
The Treasury's questionnaire is designed to assess how the government can better address crime associated with crypto. The U.S. Treasury today invited the public to comment on how digital assets are being used in crime—and what the government can do about it. Related to President Joe Biden’s March executive...
