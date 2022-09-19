ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo retires after 18-year MMA career

By Kevin Iole, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yzY9_0i0qerhT00

The athletes in mixed martial arts have evolved exponentially in the last 15 years, bringing the sport to near-peak performance. What they've really been doing in that time, though, was catching up to Jose Aldo.

The former WEC and UFC featherweight champion, known as the "King of Rio," for his dominance in the sport for more than a decade, has decided to retire following a defeat to Merab Dvalishvili last month on the main card of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Combate first reported the news.

Aldo, 36, retires with a 31-8 overall mark in MMA and a 21-7 record in the WEC/UFC. Zuffa owned both the WEC and the UFC when Aldo joined the WEC amid much hype in 2007, and featherweight wasn’t a weight class in the UFC.

He won his first 15 bouts in the promotion before being knocked out in just 13 seconds by Conor McGregor at UFC 194 in 2015. McGregor’s trash talk for months so enraged Aldo that when fight started, Aldo raced out at McGregor and McGregor clipped him with a counter hook to the chin.

That, though, was one of the few lowlights in his career.

There was next-to-nothing Aldo couldn’t do as a fighter. His kicks were as fearsome and as effective as any fighter’s in MMA history. Particularly at his peak, his takedown defense was impregnable, and if a fight happened to get to the ground, well, he was a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who was a bronze medalist in his weight class in the 2001 World Jiu-Jitsu championships.

Aldo was a great Muay Thai fighter with terrific hands, fearsome elbows and a granite chin.

“If you look at how long that guy’s been an absolute warrior, man, how long he’s been on top of the game, it’s amazing,” UFC president Dana White said to Yahoo Sports. “He started in the WEC and then came over here and had an incredible career in the UFC. He helped build this sport. He helped build this organization, this brand. I love the kid, I respect him very much and I wish him all the best in anything he does in the future.”

He was the kind of guy who did his fighting in the ring. There was no trash talk and no gimmicks with Aldo. He was a stoic personality outside the cage who was a beast inside of it.

Many of the sport’s biggest stars became fans of his. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, now a broadcaster on ESPN, would, in his words, “geek out” around Aldo.

Aldo helped move the sport forward, Cormier said.

“Jose Aldo was a tremendous champion and was one of the guys who evolved the sport of MMA,” Cormier told Yahoo Sports. “He was one of those guys that was ahead of his time when he was the champion. Even up until his last fight, I was always in awe of his greatness. He was that elite striker who you couldn’t take down. He was next level.”

Aldo fought a who’s who of the greatest featherweights and bantamweights of all time. He met Max Holloway, Chad Mendes and Frankie Edgar twice each and also fought McGregor, Marlon Vera, Petr Yan, Urijah Faber, Cub Swanson, Renato Moicano, Ricardo Lamas, Pedro Munhoz, Chan Sung Jung, Mike Brown, Kenny Florian, Rob Font and Merab Dvalishvili, among many others.

He was always in shape and fought with a fierce intensity that frequently led to sensational fights.

He won Fight of the Night four times, Knockout of the Night three times and Performance of the Night two times.

His fight with Faber on April 24, 2010, at WEC 48 was one of the most important in that promotion’s history. He defended the featherweight title he’d won from Brown a fight earlier with a brilliant performance highlighted by a brutal kicking attack on Faber’s leg. It was the first PPV in WEC history.

Like Cormier a UFC Hall of Famer, Faber had been the face of the WEC and Aldo’s win was a transition of sorts. That victory made Aldo the face of all the lighter weight classes in the sport.

“I have always considered Jose Aldo as one of the best fighters pound-for-pound on the planet,” Faber said. “His physical gifts, well-rounded game and championship mentality made him one of a kind. I was lucky enough to compete against him for a world championship, share my gym with him in America and be a guest in his gym in Brazil. A genuine champion, and a great person outside of the cage! I’m excited to see what’s next for him, congrats on a great career!”

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. obtains special license to compete for UFC contract as a minor

Raul Rosas Jr will aim to make history tonight as he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of just 17. For many years now, the Contender Series has been used as a way to introduce new talent to the UFC stage. Some of the stars that come out of it have been around for a long time, just waiting for their opportunity to make it to the big dance. Others, however, are fresh on the scene, and that’s certainly the case for teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
MMA Fighting

Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury

Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
UFC
Daily Mail

'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead

Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up

Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cub Swanson
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Renato Moicano
Person
Chad Mendes
Person
Pedro Munhoz
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kenny Florian
Person
Ricardo Lamas
mmanews.com

Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event

Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career

AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Champion#Ufc 194#Mma#Wec#Ufc 278#Combate#Brazilian
stillrealtous.com

Former AEW Star Reportedly Wanted To Go Back To WWE

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company parted ways with former NXT Champion Malakai Black. Shortly after his WWE release Black made his way to AEW where he went on to form to House of Black stable. However, it was...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

What’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong after UFC Vegas 60?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 60, a bantamweight bout headlined the card as Cory Sandhagen took on Song Yadong. Sandhagen entered the scrap on a two-fight losing skid as he lost to Petr Yan last October for the interim title and lost a controversial decision to TJ Dillashaw. Yadong, meanwhile, was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a KO victory over Marlon Moraes, and was set to headline his first event.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Squashes Perception About Her MMA Career

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg plans on returning to the MMA world following her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg will face Silva on Sept. 25 in Curitiba, BR. She has opted to make the move to the ring following her most recent Bellator title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
mmanews.com

Cejudo On Aldo’s Retirement: “This Is The Time To Make Money”

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has reacted to the recent retirement of José Aldo, insisting that now is the time for the Brazilian “to make money.”. This past weekend, one of the sport’s greatest legends called time on their career inside the cage. Following his defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last month, which snapped a three-fight win streak and halted a late charge towards the bantamweight gold, Aldo had initially dismissed retirement claims.
UFC
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy