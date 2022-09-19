Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Putin speech sends sterling to fresh 37-year low ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar.
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
Stocks recoup losses after Putin's nuclear threat; Fed keeps dollar buoyant
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Global equities rose on Wednesday, rebounding from an early hit to risk appetite when Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of "nuclear blackmail," sparking a flight to safe-haven assets like gold and bonds.
U.S. dollar sails higher as markets price in hefty Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday, trading within narrow ranges, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week led by the Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points (bps).
Dollar retreats as investors square up positions after steep gains
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting.
Agriculture Online
Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022
CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
CNBC
Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting
Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
CNBC
Sturdy dollar, looming rate hikes push gold to worst week in 4
Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar stalled, but expectations of a sizeable U.S. rate hike kept bullion well below the key $1,700 mark and en route to its worst week in four. Spot gold was 0.6% higher at $1,673.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,682.10.
US News and World Report
Sovereign Bond Yields Not Yet Reached a Summit - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The latest turmoil in major sovereign debt markets is far from over as bond strategists in a Reuters poll expected yields to stay elevated well into next year, with risks firmly skewed towards their moving higher than currently predicted. More than a decade of rock-bottom sovereign bond...
Wall Street futures modestly higher ahead of Fed rate call
U.S. stock futures are modestly higher Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as it continues to cool the worst inflation in 40 years. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 each rose 0.4%. It is no longer a question of if...
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% to 6,712.40. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,346.62. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.4% to 18,524.48, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,115.08. Global tensions are adding to uncertainties. Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination and ordered officials to boost weapons production.
CNBC
Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data
Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
CNBC
Oil falls on demand fears, strong dollar
Oil fell Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout...
Will Gold Survive Another Jumbo Rate Hike?
The key FOMC meeting ends soon. One thing is certain: after this event, the gold market won’t be the same. Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seat and fasten your seat belt, as we’re approaching the FOMC meeting and there could be some turbulence! Actually, gold has already entered an area of turbulence and has declined below the psychologically important level of $1,700. As the chart below shows, the price of the yellow metal has declined from $1,726 last week to the current level of $1,664, in a response to the strengthened expectations of a more hawkish Fed.
ValueWalk
The U.S. Was Born In Debt, But Healed By Gold
For weekend reading, Louis Navellier offers the following commentary:. Quick: What was the worst single year of inflation in U.S. history, and the worst three-year price surge?. The answers are below, but first some hints. The inflation scars of 1778 helped create the sound dollar. How Buffett Has Used Leverage...
