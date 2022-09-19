ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Gold Reserve#U S Gold#Gold Spot#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fed Jitters Grow#Investing Com#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Agriculture Online

Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022

CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Sturdy dollar, looming rate hikes push gold to worst week in 4

Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar stalled, but expectations of a sizeable U.S. rate hike kept bullion well below the key $1,700 mark and en route to its worst week in four. Spot gold was 0.6% higher at $1,673.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,682.10.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Sovereign Bond Yields Not Yet Reached a Summit - Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The latest turmoil in major sovereign debt markets is far from over as bond strategists in a Reuters poll expected yields to stay elevated well into next year, with risks firmly skewed towards their moving higher than currently predicted. More than a decade of rock-bottom sovereign bond...
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Wall Street futures modestly higher ahead of Fed rate call

U.S. stock futures are modestly higher Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as it continues to cool the worst inflation in 40 years. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 each rose 0.4%. It is no longer a question of if...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% to 6,712.40. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,346.62. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.4% to 18,524.48, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,115.08. Global tensions are adding to uncertainties. Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination and ordered officials to boost weapons production.
WORLD
CNBC

Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data

Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil falls on demand fears, strong dollar

Oil fell Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Will Gold Survive Another Jumbo Rate Hike?

The key FOMC meeting ends soon. One thing is certain: after this event, the gold market won’t be the same. Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seat and fasten your seat belt, as we’re approaching the FOMC meeting and there could be some turbulence! Actually, gold has already entered an area of turbulence and has declined below the psychologically important level of $1,700. As the chart below shows, the price of the yellow metal has declined from $1,726 last week to the current level of $1,664, in a response to the strengthened expectations of a more hawkish Fed.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

The U.S. Was Born In Debt, But Healed By Gold

For weekend reading, Louis Navellier offers the following commentary:. Quick: What was the worst single year of inflation in U.S. history, and the worst three-year price surge?. The answers are below, but first some hints. The inflation scars of 1778 helped create the sound dollar. How Buffett Has Used Leverage...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy