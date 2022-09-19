Clarence native is entering 3rd season as general manager. Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams has signed a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. "Kevyn's leadership and vision over the past two seasons has proven to be invaluable, and I am confident in his ability to continue to move us forward as an organization," Sabres owner Terry Pegula said. "He is respected by players, coaches, staff, and peers around the league alike due to the poise with which he carries himself and the respect he reciprocates to every individual he encounters. He has grown in different roles throughout the organization, providing him unique perspectives that help him perform at the highest level as general manager.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO