Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
Related
WATE
Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Golf Tournament happening in Loudon
LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A charity golf tournament honoring the legacy of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins is set to tee off next week. Organizers say the tourney will benefit his family. Jenkins, who had served with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, was...
KCDC opens wellness center for Northgate Terrace community, providing care for elderly residents
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at the Northgate Terrace community have a new wellness center, which will provide care for disabled and elderly residents in the neighborhood. Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Northgate Terrace is located in North Knoxville and is run by KCDC for residents 62 years old or older.
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
Knoxville mom’s lease ended unexpectedly after getting letter asking her to renew
A Knoxville woman, who rents an apartment, is confused tonight after her lease was unexpectedly terminated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
Reentry facility opening in Knoxville hopes to keep former inmates from returning to prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that helps former inmates reenter society successfully and stay out of prison opened its doors in downtown Knoxville on Monday. The new Men of Valor facility will house 30 formerly-incarcerated men after city leaders contributed around $500,000 to the project, from the Affordable Rental Development Fund.
Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
wvlt.tv
Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
Pet of the week: Rose
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the perfect new addition to your family. Our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and gave us some love. Rose is about 1 year old and makes the perfect pet for any household. She does well in car rides, around children, and on hikes.
'A lot left to this mystery': TBI, Indiana authorities try to figure out who left teen victim's body on Campbell County mountain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took decades to figure out the name of the teenager whose remains were left on a remote Campbell County mountain. With any luck, finding who did this to her will come a lot quicker. Last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that, with the...
WATE
Townsend Fall Festival is back
TOWNSEND Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountains come to life with the celebration of bluegrass music. The sound and culture of mountain music will be showcased at this year’s Townsend Fall Festival on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, 24 at the Townsend Visitor’s Center. The event will...
utdailybeacon.com
Students camp overnight on Strip for luxury TENN apartment leases
Freshman supply chain management major Sydney Beck has been planning on signing a lease to live at TENN with a few roommates for the 2023-2024 school year. She knew that slots filled up quickly for the student apartment complex, so she and her friends planned to get to the building the night before leasing was set to open at 10 a.m. They thought getting there at 10 p.m. would secure a safe spot in line, but they ended up rushing to the apartment complex at 6:30 p.m. — almost 15 hours before they would even be able to sign a lease — because they had heard they might not make the cut if they waited a few more hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBIR
Little League, bunk bed maker sued by injured player's family
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a boy injured during the Little League World Series is now suing Little League and a furniture maker in Lycoming County. Easton Oliverson from Utah was seriously hurt when his family says he fell from a bunk bed at the start of this year's tournament.
Record number of animals in Young Williams Animal Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of Young Williams Animal Center said the center has taken more animals in this year than it had in the past five or six years. This August, CEO Janet Testerman said the center took in more than 1,100 animals. "Young-Williams is taking in more...
Ambulance provider for Knox Co. may change in 2023
Knox County may be getting a new ambulance provider after Mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended that the county discontinue the current contract in 2023.
Advance Knox announces second round of community input sessions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Advance Knox, an integrated land-use and transportation plan based on research and community input, has announced the second round of community sessions. Three in-person events are scheduled to present scenarios and strategies based on data analyzed by the project team, as well as input gathered earlier this spring.
Tennessee beats Florida on first day of annual blood drive in run-up to Vols game against Gators
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All this week, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be collecting blood donations in its annual competition against a Florida blood bank, LifeSouth. The competition is an annual event held during the week leading up to when Tennessee Football plays against Florida. Each year, the blood centers compete to see who can collect the most donations. During the week, MEDIC takes its donation buses to different locations across East Tennessee, hoping to reach as many people as possible.
Fallen Loudon County Officer honored with Three Stars of Tennessee Award
Sergeant Christopher Jenkins of the Loudon County Sherriff’s Department was honored posthumously with the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award”.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Western Heights to get $220 million facelift
For decades, the Western Heights public housing project in Northwest Knoxville has been synonymous with poverty and violent crime. But officials are betting they can change all that by pouring more than $220 million into the housing complex and surrounding neighborhoods. In fact, by the time the ambitious Transforming Western...
KPD says after more than 1,700 crisis calls, mental health co-responder team has never used force
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said its co-responder program is showing some encouraging results. The program is a result of a partnership with the McNabb Center to better approach situations where a person may be experiencing a mental health crisis. The program pairs a behavioral health specialist...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0