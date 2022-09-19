Read full article on original website
Highway 199 crash leaves man dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 199, near milepost 38, left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel arrived at about 4 p.m. to find that a white Ford pickup was driving northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, then drove off the road and hit several trees.
Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
Local man died in Highway 140 Klamath County crash
Oregon State Police (OSP) today said 56-year-old Tommy Fleeman of Klamath Falls was driving a Ford Expedition east on an adjacent canal maintenance road along Highway 140 east when, "For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt." OSP...
OSP identified Californian as deadly Highway 140 Jackson County crash victim
OSP says Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, California, died in a crash Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm near Brownsboro. OSP says the crash near milepost 17 in Jackson County involved Reynolds' Lexus SUV and a Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 29-year-old Cory Trujillo of Grants Pass. OSP says its...
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 140-JACKSON COUNTY
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 140 near milepost 17 in Jackson County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, CA, attempted to make a...
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
Medford man charged with attempted murder now serving time at Oregon State Hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will be serving 20 years under the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board after being found guilty except for insanity for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Kristopher Clay will be serving time at Oregon State Hospital after he was found...
Man allegedly leads deputies on high-speed pursuit in stolen Cal Fire utility vehicle
A Nevada man was recently arrested after allegedly leading Siskiyou County deputies on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen Cal Fire vehicle. On the afternoon of Friday, August 26, deputies responded to a report that Cal Fire law enforcement personnel were following one of the agency’s utility vehicles that had been stolen along Highway 89 in the McCloud area.
Klamath Falls forgery & theft ring apprehended
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the...
Medford family raising awareness after losing son to fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Garcia family is raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl after their 19-year-old son, Alex, passed away from an overdose on August 26. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Garcia's death, including how and where he acquired the fentanyl. Now, his family is hoping to encourage others to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs, including fentanyl.
Daughter grieves loss of her dad in McKinney Fire, remembers Klamath River's sense of community
When John Cogan died in the McKinney Fire on July 29, he left his family a legacy of creativity and love of the outdoors. Despite being born 3,000 miles away in Connecticut, the 77-year-old Siskiyou County man had deep family connections in the Klamath River Basin, said his daughter, Theresa Cogan, 54.
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
Suspect arrested at Medford airport after raid on black market marijuana grow
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - The Josephine County Sheriff's office says that police found more than 3,800 growing marijuana plants and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana during a search on an illegal marijuana grow site. The search has resulted in the arrest of one suspect. On Thursday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Kubli Road in Josephine County and found the drugs.
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
Yreka to issue ‘Proclamation Against Hate’ to push back against death threats, uncivil rhetoric
A series of disturbing events in Yreka — including hostile messaging from neighbors, the antics of teenagers walking down the street and even death threats directed at public officials — has led the community to consider its own message to counter what it describes as hateful and hurtful rhetoric.
Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher
The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune. "First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
Thousands ordered to evacuate after large wildfire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. By late Friday afternoon, the Mill Fire had grown to 900 acres with zero containment, according to CAL Fire.
