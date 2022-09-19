ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers

PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Education
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Education
Avondale, AZ
Sports
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
MESA, AZ
truecrimedaily

Cyclist allegedly discovers dead woman in suitcase in the Arizona desert

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were reportedly discovered inside a suitcase in a desert area. According to KTVK-TV, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a female cyclist was riding her bike near Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street when she found the body inside a suitcase. The woman reportedly called authorities, and Phoenix Police Department officers arrived on the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Phoenix Raceway#Driving School#Brake#Defensive Driving#Braking
AZFamily

One person dead after crash involving 4 cars in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a serious crash involving several cars in Mesa on Monday evening. The crash happened near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, just north of Southern Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Mesa police say four cars were involved but did...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may get chooiser on future projects

In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
AZFamily

Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks as No. 6 most desirable city in America

Although Americans seem to love Phoenix, they either love or hate the Grand Canyon State. Arizona was voted the seventh-most desirable state AND the ninth-least desirable state, according to research from Home Bay. But people love Phoenix. Home Bay surveyed 1,000 Americans across the U.S. and they voted Phoenix as the sixth most desirable city in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
SEDONA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking

Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

U.S. Army to conduct military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria

PHOENIX - Those in Phoenix and Peoria may notice military activity this week as the U.S. Army conducts training exercises. Phoenix Police say the training will be done Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, in the Phoenix and Peoria areas. Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy