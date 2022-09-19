Read full article on original website
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
'There's a lot of stipulations': New motorcycle law aims to protect drivers and riders on Arizona's roads
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona motorcycle riders will soon have some additional freedom while on the road. A law signed during the last legislative session will allow riders to lane filter. That means they will be able to move between stopped cars to get in front of the traffic like at a stoplight.
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to Make Arizona Debut in Scottsdale
The Valley’s first Daddy’s Chicken Shack officially has an address.
Live blog: Flash flood warnings in place in the west Valley, storms growing near Flagstaff
PHOENIX — You might need an umbrella as monsoon moisture makes for a wet Wednesday. Concentrated storms have been moving across the west Valley with showers stretching from Eloy across Phoenix. Several areas around Buckeye are under flood warning until the mid-afternoon. Some roads are closed due to flooding.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
L.A. Weekly
Spencer Stant Arrested after DUI Crash near McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
47-Year-Old Man Arrested after Accident near Scottsdale Road. The incident took place at the intersection near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads at around 12:30 a.m. on September 11th. According to police, Stant crashed into two cars stopped at a red light, one of the vehicles was a police car with an...
Cyclist allegedly discovers dead woman in suitcase in the Arizona desert
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were reportedly discovered inside a suitcase in a desert area. According to KTVK-TV, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a female cyclist was riding her bike near Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street when she found the body inside a suitcase. The woman reportedly called authorities, and Phoenix Police Department officers arrived on the scene.
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
'Walked into a kid smoking a blunt': New recording shows lack of oversight at Phoenix group home
PHOENIX — In May of this year, Amelia Lopez told 12News she went into a meeting with North Star Independent Living Services CEO Tom Delehanty. She said human resources was not going to be present, so she decided to record the meeting for her own protection. The meeting was...
AZFamily
One person dead after crash involving 4 cars in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a serious crash involving several cars in Mesa on Monday evening. The crash happened near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, just north of Southern Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Mesa police say four cars were involved but did...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may get chooiser on future projects
In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
ABC 15 News
Police report reveals how 4th-grader took loaded gun to Queen Creek school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — New police records reveal what happened the day a fourth-grader took a gun to school in Queen Creek. Police say on August 25, the student took a loaded gun to Legacy Traditional Academy and new records show there were 16 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale first responders help several overheated hikers by land and air over the weekend
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Arizona's hot weather has come down a bit, but hikers being overcome by the heat is still a big issue and it's important to remember just what the heat can do to you. Three times on Sept. 17 in Scottsdale hikers needed the help of first responders,...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks as No. 6 most desirable city in America
Although Americans seem to love Phoenix, they either love or hate the Grand Canyon State. Arizona was voted the seventh-most desirable state AND the ninth-least desirable state, according to research from Home Bay. But people love Phoenix. Home Bay surveyed 1,000 Americans across the U.S. and they voted Phoenix as the sixth most desirable city in America.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
azbigmedia.com
Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking
Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
fox10phoenix.com
U.S. Army to conduct military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria
PHOENIX - Those in Phoenix and Peoria may notice military activity this week as the U.S. Army conducts training exercises. Phoenix Police say the training will be done Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, in the Phoenix and Peoria areas. Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and...
