ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch key moments from Arizona Cardinals comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders

By Emily Horos, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NgAme_0i0qdw9J00

The Arizona Cardinals stunned many in the NFL with a 29-23 comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Cardinals (1-1) trailed the Raiders 20-0 at the half before rallying to force overtime and eventually win.

Along the way were some plays that left viewers asking themselves what just happened.

Let's take a look.

The game-winning fumble recover is the place to start. The Cardinals had the ball first in overtime and turned the ball over on downs. The Raiders needed only a field goal to win, however, their drive ended with the Cardinals in the end zone.

Just getting to overtime took some Kyler Murray magic. Lots of magic. In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals needed two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Murray was key in both.

And of course, you can't miss Murray extending a 2-point conversion for more than 20 seconds.

Or this grab by Hollywood Brown.

Reach the reporter at emily.horos@azcentral.com or 602-444-2426. Follow her on Twitter @ejhoros.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 2

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Las Vegas police investigating report of fan incident with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Editor's note: This story was updated on Tuesday to include a statement from Las Vegas police. In the moments following the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to be struck in the face as he celebrated with fans in the north end zone.  ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Shocked Raiders Fan Is Going Viral Sunday

A shocked Las Vegas Raiders fan is going viral on social media this Sunday night. The Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals late on Sunday evening, with Kyler Murray and Co. forcing overtime. Right when the Cardinals forced overtime, a shocked Raiders fan went viral. "RAIDERS STUNNED," CBS...
NFL
Yardbarker

Fans React to Cardinals’ Comeback Vs Raiders

Sunday was definitely one for the books — and surely a highlight for the Arizona Cardinals’ early season. After looking much like the Week 1 letdown that transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals stormed back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Fans and spectators...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yardbarker

3 Biggest Raiders’ Disappointments From NFL Week 2

Well, that was something yesterday. The only thought Las Vegas Raiders fans will have after this weekend’s abomination will be to try and figure out the quickest way to erase that game from their memory. The Raiders started off about as well as possible. They led 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 as the third quarter came to a close. That absolutely did not last, and they lost 29-23 in overtime. Here are the Raiders’ three biggest disappointments from this week’s loss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo

The champagne showers started way too early in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. With the Raiders up 16 late in the third, one Raiders fan celebrated a little prematurely; only to watch his team lose by six thanks to some Kyler Murray magic and an overtime walk-off TD courtesy of the Cardinals defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders First Half Recap

The Cardinals fell flat in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona will jog into the locker room down 20-0. No offense and poor defense have led to a difficult task ahead in the second half. Heading into week two, the Cardinals found themselves without wide receivers Rondale...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy