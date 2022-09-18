Watch key moments from Arizona Cardinals comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals stunned many in the NFL with a 29-23 comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Cardinals (1-1) trailed the Raiders 20-0 at the half before rallying to force overtime and eventually win.

Along the way were some plays that left viewers asking themselves what just happened.

Let's take a look.

The game-winning fumble recover is the place to start. The Cardinals had the ball first in overtime and turned the ball over on downs. The Raiders needed only a field goal to win, however, their drive ended with the Cardinals in the end zone.

Just getting to overtime took some Kyler Murray magic. Lots of magic. In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals needed two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Murray was key in both.

And of course, you can't miss Murray extending a 2-point conversion for more than 20 seconds.

Or this grab by Hollywood Brown.

