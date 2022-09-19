Veteran Honored for Service to Huntington Community

The Huntington Town Board recognized Albert Statton III, a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army and 32-year volunteer for the Greenlawn Fire Department.

The honor came last week during the Town Board meeting. Statton is also a three-time cancer survivor whose commitment to the community serves as an inspiration to many in Huntington.

He is also the lead organizer for Operation Enduring Care, a program that provides donations of clothing, bedding, and non-perishable food items to veterans who need help.

He was named Legionnaire of the Year 2021 by the American Legion Greenlawn Post 1244 for his many contributions.







