Huntington, NY

Veteran Honored for Service to Huntington Community

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 2 days ago
The Huntington Town Board recognized Albert Statton III,  a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army and 32-year volunteer for the Greenlawn Fire Department.

The honor came last week during the Town Board meeting. Statton is also a three-time cancer survivor whose commitment to the community serves as an inspiration to many in Huntington.

He is also the lead organizer for Operation Enduring Care, a program that provides donations of clothing, bedding, and non-perishable food items to veterans who need help.

He was named Legionnaire of the Year 2021 by the American Legion Greenlawn Post 1244 for his many contributions.

Comments / 0

 

