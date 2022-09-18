SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 on Sunday after five consecutive days of delays

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

The Space Coast's 40th launch of the year lifted off at 8:18 p.m. EDT Sunday night, Sept. 18, from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after enduring five consecutive days of delays due to poor weather.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 flight marked the 61st dedicated Starlink mission and the 180th overall flight for the company, 176 of which have been hosted by Falcon 9.

The Falcon 9 first stage somersaulted and landed on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean about nine minutes after launch. Once returned to Port Canaveral in a few days, SpaceX will collect the booster for refurbishment and reuse on a future flight.

Dozens of Starlink satellites deployed from the Falcon 9's upper stage about 15 minutes after launch. The internet-beaming satellites will spend the next few days spacing out and raising their orbits before joining the more than 3,200 already in service.

Internet service from space

Starlink satellite internet service, which starts at $110 a month plus a one-time fee of $599 for equipment, boasts internet connectivity to remote and rural locations around the globe.

The company announced on Twitter Wednesday that because of "Starlink's space laser network," the service is now available on all seven continents including Antarctica where the National Science Foundation recently deployed Starlink user terminals at the McMurdo Station research facility.

Earlier this year SpaceX announced that the global internet service can also support connectivity for RVs, boats, and planes.

Royal Caribbean Group announced last month that Starlink user terminals would be installed "on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships, along with all new vessels." The deal makes the international cruise line the first to adopt the high-speed connectivity service for all guests and crew fleetwide.

The service is expected to be available in 2023.

NASA's Artemis I update

At nearby pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, NASA said last week that teams would require more time to complete repair work on the agency's 322-foot Space Launch System rocket.

Teams are now working toward conducting a cryogenic fuel tanking test no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 21 to see if repairs will fix the hydrogen leak issues that scrubbed the previous launch attempts.

As for the Artemis I mission around the moon's next launch attempt, officials are hoping to target 11:37 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 27, with a backup opportunity on Oct. 2. Those are still under review.

The U.S. Space Force must first grant a waiver related to the rocket's self-destruct system. Because the system needs to be re-certified in the VAB, NASA is hoping the waiver will prevent a rollback and get Artemis I off the pad faster.

Next crewed mission

NASA's Artemis I Oct. 2 backup launch date is under review because it could conflict with the launch date of NASA and SpaceX's Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

That mission is slated for launch from nearby pad 39A no earlier than 12:45 p.m. EDT Monday, Oct. 3. It will take three astronauts and one cosmonaut to the space station for a roughly six-month stay.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

New Launch Windows for NASA's Artemis I mission

Tuesday, Sept. 27:

Launch time: 11:37 a.m. EDT

Launch window: 70 minutes

Orion splashdown: Nov. 5

Sunday, Oct. 2:

Launch time: 2:52 p.m. EDT

Launch window: 109 minutes

Orion splashdown: Nov. 11

SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the space station

Monday, October 3:

Company / Agency: SpaceX for NASA

Rocket: Falcon 9

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center

Launch Time: 12:45 p.m. EDT

Trajectory: Northeast

Weather: TBD

Jamie Groh is a space reporter for Florida Today. You can contact her at JGroh@floridatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlteredJamie.