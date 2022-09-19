ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Top Shreveport elections to watch: check them out here

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fl2w_0i0qdmZH00

Who’s running for Shreveport Mayor in 2022? Here’s a list of candidates

Ten candidates are campaigning for the office of Shreveport mayor in the 2022 election cycle.

The primary elections will be held Nov. 8 and the general elections will be held Dec. 10.

Voters can register in person or by mail by October 11 or online by October 18.

Mayor Adrian Perkins

Mayor Adrian Perkins announced in January 2021 his intentions to seek re-election to the mayor’s office. Perkins was first elected in 2018 after defeating incumbent Ollie Taylor in a run-off. He is a registered Democrat. Perkins was in the Army for eight years, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Darryl R Ware II

Darryl R Ware II announced his campaign in October 2021. He was previously a campaign volunteer for Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign and he said he was the first African American to graduate from Cornell University with a master's in public health. Ware is a registered Democrat.

Tracy Mendels

Tracy Mendels began her campaign in February 2022. Mendels is a former Shreveport Police officer. She is a registered Democrat.

Tom Arceneaux

Tom Arceneaux announced his campaign for mayor in early February 2022. Arceneaux is an attorney who previously served on the Shreveport City Council. He is a registered Republican.

Mario Chavez

Mario Chavez has served on the Caddo Parish Commission since 2016. He is an Iraqi war veteran who served 12 years in the Louisiana National Guard. He announced his intention to run for mayor in March 2022. Chavez said he is running as an independent candidate although he has run for political officer as a Republican in the past.

Gregory Tarver

Lousiana state senator Gregory Tarver has served in his current position since 2012. Tarver, a Democrat, was last elected to the state senate in 2019 with 69 percent of the popular vote.

LeVette Fuller

Shreveport City Council member LeVette Fuller was elected to her current position in 2018. Fuller is a Democrat.

Lauren Ray Anderson

Local attorney Lauren Ray Anderson is a Democrat who receive her bachelors from Louisiana State University Shreveport.

Melvin Slack

Local entrepreneur Melvin Slack is a United States Army veteran who is originally from Monroe, Louisiana. Slack is a Republican.

Julius Romano

Former military police officer Julius Romano is an Italian immigrant who is running independent of a party.

Who's running for Shreveport City Council in 2022?

In November, all Shreveport voters will have the opportunity to vote for a city council member as all of the district seats are up for election this year.

The qualifying dates are July 20 to 22, so check back later this month for a complete list of candidates.

District A

The incumbent Tabatha Taylor has announced her re-election campaign. She is unopposed after challenger Kinsey Montgomery was disqualified.

Tabatha Taylor

Taylor announced her re-election campaign in March. She was originally appointed to the position in early 2020 before winning her first election to the seat later that year. Taylor graduated from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge and is a Democrat.

District B

The incumbent LeVette Fuller will not seek re-election, however, Craig Lee and Mavice Hughes-Thigpen are running for that seat.

Craig Lee

Lee rose to prominence last year as a co-founder of Dads on Duty, a group of fathers who have made efforts to stem violence on public school grounds in Shreveport by patrolling campuses like Southwood High School. Lee is a graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana.

Mavice Hughes-Thigpen

Mavice Hughes-Thigpen is the owner of Eddie's Restaurant in Shreveport. Hughes-Thigpen said she previously worked for the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and the Caddo Parish Administrative office.

Gary Brooks

Gary Brooks is a longtime Shreveport entrepreneur. Brooks has lived in Shreveport for nearly 50 years and has lived and owned property in the district he's running to represent since 1993. Brooks is a graduate of Baptist Christian Academy and Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

James Carstensen

James Carstensen is a lifelong Shreveport resident who grew up in Cedar Grove and Highlands, where he lives today. Professionally, he crafts wood cabinets and has owned several businesses, including Wing King which operated in Shreveport in the late-aughts.

District C

The incumbent John Nickelson has announced he will not seek re-election. Jim Taliaferro has announced he is seeking the seat.

Jim Taliaferro

Taliaferro is currently a Caddo Parish Commissioner, a 34-year law enforcement veteran, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Taliaferro is a Republican.

Taliaferro is currently a Caddo Parish Commissioner, a 34-year law enforcement veteran, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Taliaferro is a Republican.

Joseph H. Carstensen

Joseph H. Carstensen is a Shreveport native who has studied political theory throughout his life and has taught music lessons to children at the Renzi Education and Art Center.

Rebecca Thomas

Rebecca Thomas moved to the area as a Air Force kid when her father was stationed at Barksdale and took courses at Louisiana State University Shreveport before ultimately graduating from University of Louisiana Monroe. Later, in California, she earned a masters degree in Art Therapy and a Ph.D. in Psychology. She now owns and operates an art therapy practice in Highland where she specializes in treating trauma.

District D

The incumbent Grayson Boucher has announced his re-election campaign. He is unopposed.

Grayson Boucher

Grayson Boucher split 24 years working for the Caddo Parish and Shreveport fire departments and has spent nearly as much time in the real estate industry. He graduated from Louisiana State University Shreveport. Boucher is a Republican.

District E

The incumbent Alan Jackson has announced his re-election campaign. He faces challenger Tony Nations.

Alan Jackson

Jackson is a New Orleans native who moved to Shreveport after graduate school. Today, he works as the financial aid director for Grambling State University and operates a real estate company. Jackson is a Democrat.

Tony Nations

Nations is an elected member of the Caddo Parish School Board and a registered Republican. He attended Louisiana State University Shreveport. Nations is a Republican.

Alvin Ray Oliver

Alvin Oliver is a Shreveport entrepreneur and community activist. He is a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the local NAACP chapter. Oliver attended Grambling State University and has a weekly radio show on the local gospel station KOKA-AM.

District F

The incumbent James Green has announced his re-election campaign. He is unopposed.

James Green is currently the president of the Shreveport City Council, the pastor of Union Mission Baptist Church No. 1, and a registered Democrat.

District G

The incumbent Jerry Bowman, Jr has termed out of his position and cannot seek re-election.

Carla Buntyn

Carla Buntyn is the founder of Compassion for Lives, a group that helps newly freed convicts obtain a high school equivalency degree and learn other life skills. She has also been an adjunct professor at Southern University at Shreveport, Louisiana and at Wiley College.

Ursula Bowman

Ursula Bowman is the Vice-Chair of the the Caddo Democratic Parish Executive Committee and the wife of the Jerry Bowman, Jr., who currently represents District G.

Derrick Henderson

Derrick Henderson is a community organizer who was recognized by the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce as one of 40 people under 40 who are making an impact on the area. Henderson is a 2018 graduate of the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Shreveport Program.

Antonio Washington

Born and raised in Shreveport, Washington grew up in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. He graduated from Southwood High School, and he attended Southern University of Shreveport and eventually earned his commercial driver's license in 2002. Today, he still drives trucks and owns a fleet of two trucks where he employs his cousin. He started ministering at 16 years old and became a youth pastor at 18 years old. He opened his first business, a rim shop, at 22 years old and opened a tire shop at 25 years old.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday. The event will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

New solar power facility to be built in Caddo Parish

BATON ROUGE – Clean, renewable energy able to power 12,000 homes is coming to north Caddo Parish in the form of a solar power plant near Hosston, according to Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. The 72-megawatt “Rocking R” solar facility near the Louisiana 2 exit off Interstate 49...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Noble Savage Tavern reopens Sept. 21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A downtown Shreveport favorite is back. And some of its signature mainstays are back with it. Noble Savage Tavern is holding its grand reopening under new ownership Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 417 Texas St. That’s about 10 months after it was closed Nov. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Elections
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KTBS

Prator pleads for faster courts to relieve jail overcrowding

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is sounding the alarm at Caddo Correctional Center on overcrowding. And he's pleading for help to fix it. The sheriff called a meeting of the Caddo Criminal Justice Committee for next Tuesday, September 27. That committee is made up of local elected leaders and officials in the criminal justice system.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport high school dismisses students early

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Walker Road homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
KTBS

Recent violence in Shreveport involves women

SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Boucher
Person
Gregory Tarver
KSLA

Woodlawn High School dismissing students early on Sept. 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A power outage ended classes for Woodlawn High students on Sept. 20. Parents may pick up students at this time. School buses are running full routes at this time. Crews with SWEPCO expect full power to be restored later on Sept. 20 and expect the school...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
KEEL Radio

Bossier Parish Violent Offenders 9/1-9/20

The following mugshots those who were booked into Bossier Parish Max. All parties are considered innocent until proven guilty. The following mugshots those who were booked into Bossier Parish Max. All parties are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots) All individuals pictured are...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#School Board Election#Election Local#Democrat#African American#Cornell University#Republican#Iraqi
KSLA

Shreveport mayoral candidates focus on community issues at forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community had another chance to hear from Shreveport’s mayoral candidates on Saturday, Sept. 17. Allendale Strong, along with other Shreveport neighborhood associations, sponsored the forum that was focused on community issues. ”Allendale Strong believes in wise use of our infrastructure and the preservation of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Woman Killed in Mooretown Shooting

A woman shot and mortally wounded in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood late Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot while driving in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue just before 11 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she succumbed to her wounds at 11:54 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana judges honored by American Judges Association

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Edwin Lombard, Orleans Civil District Court Judge Kern A. Reese, and Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims were recently honored at the 2022 American Judges Association (AJA) Annual Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AJA is the largest independent, judge-only,...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo School Lunches Under Fire

Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
NAACP
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
K945

Shreveport School Receives National Recognition

The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Audit: Former DeSoto DA may have misused public funds

MANSFIELD, La. – Former DeSoto District Attorney Gary Evans may have misappropriated more than $120,000 during his last year in office, including spending taxpayer money on his failed re-election campaign. Another $800,000 transferred from a diversion fund into the general fund is also being questioned. That’s according to an...
MANSFIELD, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy