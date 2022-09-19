ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns fans had every right to boo after epic collapse

By Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbb1q_0i0qdknp00

CLEVELAND — In the aftermath of one of the most shocking collapses in Browns history, Myles Garrett wanted to have it both ways.

Needing only two sacks to set the Browns career record, two-time All-Pro Garrett said Friday he hoped fans in FirstEnergy Stadium would chant his name like they did a year ago if he had another memorable performance.

But after Sunday’s 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets in which the Browns blew a 13-point lead with 1:55 remaining, Garrett was disappointed that some in the crowd booed as they fled.

Asked if it made it worse to have such a collapse before an energized crowd for the home opener, Garrett said, “The more disappointing thing was the booing at the end. It was not the most optimal ending that we want. Of course, we want to win. Of course, we want to play out the game and it end 30-17 and we get a pick or a strip sack to end the game, but that’s not always how it goes.

“These guys are still putting our asses on the line and playing as hard as they can, and they should be respected as such. It’s two games. We have plenty more games to play, especially this next one coming up in front of the home crowd. We have a lot of time to correct what we’re doing, so we don’t want to see this crowd, this stadium give up on us this early. We want to see them completely behind us.

“It was disappointing for everybody. It’s absolutely disappointing for us as a team just knowing we had them with our foot on their throat and we didn’t finish ‘em. That’s completely on us. We learn from this and we correct it and come back strong.”

Garrett is right that it’s too early to give up on the Browns, especially with their 1-1 record matched by the Steelers and Ravens and the defending AFC champion Bengals are 0-2. The Steelers visit for a nationally televised game Thursday.

But in this case, the boos were deserved.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, NFL teams had won the last 2,229 consecutive games when leading by at least 13 points in the final two minutes. The Browns were the last team to blow such a lead in Week 9 of the 2001 season against the Chicago Bears.

The coach that season was Butch Davis, the team’s best in the expansion era before the Browns’ Kevin Stefanski was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2020. Behind quarterback Tim Couch and defensive end Courtney Brown's three sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown, the Browns led 21-7. But Bears quarterback Shane Matthews threw two touchdown passes in the final 28 seconds and the Bears won 27-21 in overtime on a 16-yard interception return by Mike Brown.

That’s part of the reason the fans deserved to boo. They’ve been paying to watch or been glued to the tube for such mind-boggling losses for years.

The team’s alarming M.O. in the first two games also gave them the right to express their anger.

In the season-opening 26-24 victory at Carolina, when the Browns led 20-7 at halftime, the defense gave up 125 yards on two plays — receiver Robbie Anderson’s 75-yard touchdown reception and a 50-yard catch by tight end Ian Thomas. Both came on blown coverages.

That continued for the second consecutive week. Corey Davis caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to cut the Jets’ deficit to 30-24 with 1:22 remaining. Flacco threw the game-winning 15-yard touchdown to former Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds to go.

Blown coverages continue:'Guys not on the same page': Miscommunication on defense opens door to Browns defeat

Flacco, 37, showed how well he knows the Browns from his 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens when he discussed the reaction to Davis' touchdown.

"When you see him go to the sideline and turn up field, you think he is on top of the corner and you have the ball going. Then, no one is anywhere near him," Flacco said of Davis. "It was a really weird feeling because of how quiet it got in there. You almost felt like there was a penalty or something. Obviously we are in Cleveland, so it makes sense. But that feeling was something I have never felt before."

Fans listened to Browns defensive players and coordinator Joe Woods vow for days that they would get the issues fixed, and it didn’t happen.

“Unexplainable. We’ve just got to talk. Communication is sending and receiving,” Browns free safety John Johnson III said. “So there are guys sending, but some guys aren’t receiving, and that’s the issue.”

For a defense that returned virtually intact, much more was expected.

The same is true on special teams. Coordinator Mike Priefer’s units ranked 30th in the league in 2021 in the annual rankings compiled by longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin, so improvement seemed likely. The faithful remain unfulfilled.

Rookie kicker Cade York became a cult hero even before his 58-yard game-winner at Carolina. Against the Jets, he missed a costly extra point. The Browns failed to recover an onside kick with 1:22 remaining as receiver Amari Cooper laid back and waited for the ball to come to him instead of batting it out of bounds.

The Jets also pulled off a fake punt on their second series.

Part of onside kick failure:Amari Cooper on Browns' shocking collapse vs. Jets: 'We should have easily won the game'

Stefanski took the blame for Nick Chubb not going down short of the goal line instead of scoring on a 12-yard run with 1:55 left. The Jets were out of timeouts, so had Chubb picked up a first down at the 1, the Browns could have knelt three times and run out the clock.

“That is on me to communicate that to the huddle,” Stefanski said. “We have done that before.”

That came on Nov. 15, 2020, in a 10-7 home victory over the Houston Texans and the same principals were involved. Chubb broke loose for a 59-yard dash down the left side, running out of bounds at the 1-yard line with 56 seconds remaining. Baker Mayfield twice took a knee to preserve the victory.

“Our code word for that is ‘no mas’ — we told him that before the third down,” Stefanski said that day. “You're thinking gain the first and go down.”

Add all that up and it made for a crushing Browns performance by coaches and players. Johnson could see why fans booed on the way out.

“We’ve got some of the most loyal fans. I don’t blame ‘em,” Johnson said. “I didn’t feel that way about it. It’s unacceptable.

“We go out there, they pay their hard-earned money to at least see us at least put up a decent show. Come on, we’ve got to win that one. Especially a game like that, we’ve got to win that one.”

Special teams woes:'It just didn't go in': Cade York's miss, onside kick miscue play key roles in Browns loss

Garrett made valid points. There is a long way to go before the AFC North is decided. But the 67,431 who packed FirstEnergy Stadium don’t need Garrett to tell them when to cheer and when to boo.

He’s only been here for five-plus years and played in 70 games. Fans' expectations — and their angst — have been building for decades. It's a wonder the boos weren't louder.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To His Sideline Outburst

Tom Brady was not a happy man for most of Sunday afternoon's game in New Orleans. The Bucs were held scoreless in the first half and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback let his frustration out on his sideline tablet. Video of Brady's outburst went viral. Brady addressed the sideline incident...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
Fox News

Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo

It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Garrett Wilson
Akron Beacon Journal

For Browns, 'it sucks' Jadeveon Clowney is out, yet Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas confident

CLEVELAND — When the Browns collapsed Sunday in the final two minutes of their 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, rookie defensive end Alex Wright experienced uncomfortable flashbacks to the football heartbreak he endured last season with the University of Alabama at Birmingham. With three seconds left to play, University of Texas at San Antonio scored a touchdown to defeat UAB 34-31 on Nov. 20 at the Alamodome. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Firstenergy Stadium#The New York Jets
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why

There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Akron Beacon Journal

Amari Cooper on Browns' shocking collapse vs. Jets: 'We should have easily won the game'

CLEVELAND — Amari Cooper and David Bell sat next to each other Sunday afternoon in the home team's locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium and engaged in a private conversation. The two Browns wide receivers were also near each other on the field when the New York Jets executed an onside kick in crunch time with near perfection. The Jets then parlayed their recovery into a dramatic 31-30 victory over the Browns, who fell to 1-1 a week...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy