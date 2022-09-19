Game-winners and hat tricks: Vote for the Tennessean's girls athlete of the week

Vote now for The Tennessean's high school girls athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Libby Clark, Gordonsville: Clark had 47 kills, four aces and three blocks in two five-set wins over Trousdale County and Watertown.

Emily Holmes, Father Ryan: Holmes finished the week with 30 kills, 10 digs and two blocks in wins over CPA and Harpeth Hall.

Chloe Kegler, Northeast: During a busy week, Kegler finished with 38 kills; 30 blocks; 20 digs, three assists and three aces.

Keaton Mitchell, BGA: Mitchell finished the week with eight goals and two assists in two wins including a six-goal game against PCA.

Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood: Oatsvall finished a busy week with 67 kills, 18 digs, six blocks and five aces.

Ava Pomeroy, Nashville Christian: Pomeroy finished the week with seven goals in two wins including a five-goal game against Davidson Academy.

Camden Prosser, Stewarts Creek: Prosser scored twice and had an assist in a win over Brentwood Academy and also scored a goal against Chattanooga Christian.

McKenna Shotwell, PCA: Shotwell finished the week with 42 kills, 26 digs, four blocks and three aces in three matches.

Emrie Springs, Station Camp: Springs scored five goals in a 9-0 win over White House.

Adison Winterbauer, Rockvale: Winterbauer finished the week with a team-high 32 kills and three aces.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear, click here.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.