High School

Receiving and rushing standouts: Vote for the Tennessean's boys athlete of the week

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

Vote now for The Tennessean's high school boys athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Colby Barnes, DeKalb County: Barnes had 24 carries for 272 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-13 win over Cumberland County.

JP Courtney, Beech: Courtney had 163 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in Beech's 38-7 win over Clarksville.

Aljarea Johnson, Fayetteville: Johnson ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 46-34 win over Moore County.

Kani Johnson, Centennial: Johnson caught eight passes for 154 yards with two TDs in a 31-14 win over Summit.

Ashton Jones, DCA: Jones had 18 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Columbia Academy.

DeAirrus Morton, Mt. Juliet: Morton rushed for 277 yards on 25 carries and scored three TDs in a 45-42 win over White County.

Jacob Page, Blackman: Page had 182 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches in a 35-28 win over Stewarts Creek.

Zech Prince, East Robertson: Prince had 13 carries for 243 yards and caught a pass for 43 yards in a 42-0 win over Harpeth.

Marcel Reed, MBA: Reed had eight carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns and was 9-of-13 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 45-7 win over Father Ryan.

Junior Sherril, Lipscomb Academy: Sherril caught nine passes for 239 yards and six touchdowns in a 41-12 win over FRA.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear, click here.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Receiving and rushing standouts: Vote for the Tennessean's boys athlete of the week

IN THIS ARTICLE
