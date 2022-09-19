Trojan golfers finish 10th at tough Coldwater invite

The Sturgis golf team played in the Coldwater Invitational on Friday.

It’s one of the bigger tournaments in the state with 20 teams competing. Sturgis finished with a solid round on the day, posting a team score of 395, which placed them 10th overall.

Haslet won the tournament with a score of 349, Jackson Lumen Christi finished second and Gross Ille was third.

Citori Kosmerick finished with a career-best round of 90 on the day for SHS. That was good for 16th overall as an individual.

Maddy Webb shot a round of 96, Hannah Falkenstein shot a 103. Aspen Hyska finished with a 106, as did Mia Martinez. Piper Sterling shot a round of 113 while Gabby Netke (59) and Mackenzie Webb (62) split nine hole each.

“Once again, it was nice to meet our goal of breaking 400 and finishing Top 10,” Sturgis coach Ken Schau said. “Citori had a nice day and was in control most of the day with her swing.”