ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Trojan golfers finish 10th at tough Coldwater invite

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJTAo_0i0qdXHG00

The Sturgis golf team played in the Coldwater Invitational on Friday.

It’s one of the bigger tournaments in the state with 20 teams competing. Sturgis finished with a solid round on the day, posting a team score of 395, which placed them 10th overall.

Haslet won the tournament with a score of 349, Jackson Lumen Christi finished second and Gross Ille was third.

Citori Kosmerick finished with a career-best round of 90 on the day for SHS. That was good for 16th overall as an individual.

Maddy Webb shot a round of 96, Hannah Falkenstein shot a 103. Aspen Hyska finished with a 106, as did Mia Martinez. Piper Sterling shot a round of 113 while Gabby Netke (59) and Mackenzie Webb (62) split nine hole each.

“Once again, it was nice to meet our goal of breaking 400 and finishing Top 10,” Sturgis coach Ken Schau said. “Citori had a nice day and was in control most of the day with her swing.”

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on September 21, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EDWARDSBURG, MI
abc57.com

Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course for Best. Week. Ever.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field will be transforming into a driving range and golf facility from September 29 through October 1. Players will make their way clockwise around the concourse and stands to nine tee boxes. Players take 3 shots from each tee box and try to land the ball on the correct green on the baseball field. If you land in the correct green - you get par. If you land within a designated ring - you get a birdie - or make a hole in one.
SOUTH BEND, IN
103.3 WKFR

Crash and Fight Highlight Spectator Race At Kalamazoo Speedway

Going to the race track can be one of the more fun times for yourself, for a date, or even with family or friends. There are tons of different types of races or Derbys that you can watch at a race track and they never disappoint and provide immense entertainment to their attendees. From School Bus Figure 8's to demolition Derbys, limo Derbys, drag races, traditional races, and so much more are offered to draw in spectators.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
OLIVET, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coldwater, MI
Sports
City
Sturgis, MI
Sturgis, MI
Sports
City
Coldwater, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
wtvbam.com

Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BRONSON, MI
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfers#Trojan#Shs
95.3 MNC

Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program

Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
threeriversnews.com

Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWO News

Man injured in tree stand accident in Lagrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middlebury man was injured in a tree stand accident in Lagrange County on Monday. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person seriously injured. On arrival, officers found that a 36-year-old Middlebury man had been removing a hang-on style tree stand from private property when the cables supporting the stand broke.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
kzookids.com

Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots

We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
wlen.com

Joe Williams is the Next President and CEO of County National Bank

Hillsdale, MI – Joe Williams has agreed to be the next President and CEO of County National Bank. He has nearly 40 years of banking experience…most recently with Old National Bank, where he served as its Lenawee County Market President after serving as President and CEO of United Bank and Trust.
HILLSDALE, MI
WNDU

New county park possible for Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
GRANGER, IN
thevillagereporter.com

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier

Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
MONTPELIER, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Goshen Physicians Opening North Webster Location

GOSHEN – Goshen Physicians is opening a new family medicine practice in North Webster. The office will be located in the North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main St., Suite 121, according to a news release from Goshen Health. Renovations are underway for the 1,100-square-foot primary care office, which...
GOSHEN, IN
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
STURGIS, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy