NFL Monday QB: Jared Goff versus Carson Wentz?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts break down which quarterback from the class of 2016 has had a more successful career.
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception
Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
Sean McVay Announces Rams Player Is Out For The Year
After making his first career start, Sean McVay says offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum will be out the rest of the season. According to Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, "Anchrum is out for the year, per McVay." Adding, "Kendrick, Rochell available if BOTH Hill, Durant can’t go. McVay isn’t sure on...
BLOCK! Falcons Score Special Teams TD vs. Rams
Second-round rookie Troy Andersen ran up the middle untouched and blocked the Rams' punt. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone for the score to cut it to an eight-point game. Carter, who played his college ball with the Georgia Bulldogs, was signed...
Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now
The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
Elite 2023 Forward Justin McBride Commits to Oklahoma State
McBride is Mike Boynton's fourth commitment from the 2023 class.
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
NFL Monday QB: Tom Brady ALWAYS Finds A Way To Win!
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts recap Tom Brady's performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the New Orleans Saints.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?
The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 3...
Tom Brady vs. QB gauntlet: TB12 set to face Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes next two games
The "Godfather" movie franchise came out a half-century ago. One of the famous lines -- "keep your friends close and your enemies closer" -- rings true for Tom Brady today. I wonder if he circled Weeks 3 and 4 on the calendar when he unretired, as he's scheduled to face rivals Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in consecutive games, a set of matchups anyone would salivate over. That may be especially true, though, for Brady. Nobody can touch his GOAT status, but this could be his final chance to cement his bragging rights over his contemporaries, two quarterbacks consistently mentioned in the "best QB in the league" debates.
